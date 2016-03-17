Why Guanxi Matters in Business Relationships with China
By Bang Nguyen and David De Cremer
Business relationships between China and Europe have existed for quite some time and with the a renewed focus on the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiatives, this relationship is likely to flourish even more. As such guanxi is an integral part of both personal relationships and business conduct in China and societies influenced by the Chinese around the world.
In light of this development – the renewed focus on the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiatives – it is crucial to understand what makes business tick in China. Specifically, engaging in business in China, like everywhere else, knowing the right people and building relationships with them will get you ahead. One important peculiarity in the Chinese context is that a personal connection between two individuals will be bounded by an implicit psychological contract to follow the social and cultural norm of guanxi.
One Response to Why Guanxi Matters in Business Relationships with China
Leave a Reply
« Tech for Britain: Building a Better Tomorrow Empowering Women through the Transformative Power of Coaching »
This is a comment to the Why Guanxi Matters in Business Relationships with China | The European Business Review webmaster. Your website is missing out on at least 300 visitors per day. Our traffic system will dramatically increase your traffic to your website: http://v-doc.co/nm/jkfq0 – We offer 500 free targeted visitors during our free trial period and we offer up to 30,000 targeted visitors per month. Hope this helps 🙂 Unsubscribe here: http://pcgroup.com.uy/2a