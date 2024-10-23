Have you suffered in a pedestrian accident caused by the negligent actions of a driver or any other party? Personal injury law entitles you to compensation for damages like medical expenses, lost wages, loss of earning capacity, and loss of consortium, among others. Why? Motorists owe a duty of care to every other road user: they are supposed to exercise the same level of care and attention to safety as a reasonable person under similar circumstances. In this comprehensive blog, you will get expert tips on the duty of care in the context of personal injury law. Dive in below:

Duty of Care- The Basis of Negligence in Pedestrian Accidents

As you may have inferred above, negligence is integral to proving a personal injury suit stemming from a pedestrian accident. For that to happen, you, the plaintiff, must have a relationship with the defendant bound by the concept of duty of care.

What does this mean?

The respondent must have had an inherent duty to refrain from actions that put you in harm’s way. In this case, they could be anyone, so long as they are subject to this obligation. Here are the most common at-fault parties for pedestrian accidents:

The driver of the vehicle that struck you

The party responsible for maintaining the sidewalk, road, or parking lot where you were injured

Even you, the pedestrian, could be partially or fully at fault

Now, let’s unfurl these parties one by one:

Driver Duty of Care

Drivers owe every other road user a responsibility to uphold their safety. This means adhering to road discipline and refraining from dangerous driving habits such as the ones listed below:

Engaging in activities that take their attention away from the primary task of driving like adjusting the rear view mirror, texting, or using social media

Driving over the speed limit

Failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians

Disobeying traffic signs and signals

Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Failing to signal while turning

“The law expects motorists to exercise even greater care when near children, who are at higher risk of being hit because they may not be aware of the dangers of traffic like adults. They may act impulsively and due to their smaller size, are less visible to drivers,” says personal injury attorney David Gordon.

Property Owners’ Duty of Care

In Tennessee, the person or group of persons in control of land have a legal responsibility to maintain their property and warn others of any hazards on it. Therefore, if your accident occurred on a sidewalk of a parking lot belonging to a department store, grocery store, or any other commercial property, you can sue the owner if the incident resulted from negligence on their part.

To win such a case, you must demonstrate that an unreasonably dangerous condition existed, and:

The owner created the condition

They knew it existed and failed to correct it

The owners should have known of the condition and corrected it way before the incident

Pedestrian Duty of Care

As a pedestrian, you also owe a duty of care to yourself. If investigators find that you acted negligently, contributing to your accident, you may be held accountable. For context, the state of Tennessee uses the modified comparative negligence rule. This means that your share of compensation is reduced according to your percentage of fault, and you can claim restitution only when your proportion of liability is less than 50 percent.

Here are some common negligent pedestrian behaviors:

Jaywalking

Disrupting traffic flow

Failing to use marked crosswalks

Darting in front of a vehicle

Conclusion

If you have been involved in a pedestrian road accident, the first action should be securing your safety by calling 911 or asking someone to do it for you. Experts advise also taking pictures of the incident scene, any injuries you sustained, and any hazards that may have contributed.

You should also seek the services of a qualified Tennessee personal injury attorney. They can offer a helping hand when navigating the often complex claims process. Your lawyer will negotiate with insurance adjusters, explain the legal precedents applying to your case, and advocate for your best interests.