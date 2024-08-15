What Traditional Sports Can Learn From Esports Training Methods

Modern problems requiring modern solutions isn’t only a joke nowadays, but a way of life for the new generation of footballers, basketball players and Olympians. The athletes and sports organizations recently understood that their younger brother, esports, started to outgrow them and there is a lot to learn from him, rather than joking about salaries and popularity – which are also on the rise.

From a hobby for the geeks to a well-respected sport with a dedicated annual tournament in Dubai, Games of the Future, that might outshine Olympic Games, esports can teach a lot of valuable lessons for those who are willing to learn. Be it mental skills, essential for a world-class athlete, or a quick decision making – all these skills are critical both on the virtual and real field. For those who can’t wait for next year’s esports event there are a lot of other games that are worth your time. For example, try playing aviator game apk, with the rules extensively described at the link. But what exactly can a professional athlete borrow from a fellow esports player?

Gamer nuisances on the training pitch

So while we’re used to seeing top athletes sweat and set records, there’s a hidden superpower behind the physical performance: the limitless potential unlocked when the brain is trained as hard as the body.

Non-league team Bromley FC, for example, doesn’t hesitate to bring video game experts into their football team, hiring a candidate they found through a widely known Football Manager series. The players are made to react quickly to computer-simulated game situations, learn tactical details and coordinate their interaction down to the smallest detail. And experience shows that the quick reflexes and strategic considerations they develop in the virtual version of the game can be directly transferred to the physical reality of the pitch.

Data is gold

Something similar is happening when it comes to the use of advanced data analytics. Football clubs have long been using video tracking technology, watching replays to learn on mistakes and better prepare to the opponents’ tactics.

The technology evolved and esports started adding more and more tricks to the replays, like measurable parameters, applying graphics for better understanding and a lot more. Football used this lesson to create a unique profile of opponents, for scouting necessities and crafting individual training plans for the players.

The top athletes of the future look different

So as the gaming generation moves into the traditional sports arenas, a new image of the perfect athlete is emerging. An athlete who not only dominates with muscle and speed, but also masters mental control, strategic thinking and high-level data analysis.

It’s a development that challenges our traditional notions of what it means to be a top athlete. But one thing is certain: The winners of the future will bring something special to the table – something they’ve learnt at the joysticks and computer keys.

What can you learn from esports

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to upgrade your own training with some esports inspiration. For example, try this:

Visualise your successes – mentally and physically

Dive into your personal performance data

Practise quick decision making and sharpened attention

It can be the difference between being good and being great.

Esports can change too

At some point in the future we won’t see the difference between the training methods for the esports athletes and traditional ones, but there are many reasons for that. For example, video games become more and more advanced, adding Virtual and Augmented Reality options. With their progress sports simulators can evolve until a full immersion point where e-athletes would play 11v11 in VR goggles, using a treadmill and hung with sensors to detect their every move.

Would we need traditional sports at that point and is that even fun to watch a virtual reality simulation instead of a living breathing players? Who knows, but it’s definitely an exciting future to expect for.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



