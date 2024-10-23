Nevada highways like I-15 and US Route 95 see a massive volume of truck traffic each day. Generally, truck drivers are known for their road safety awareness and adherence to driving regulations designed to keep everyone safe.

However, no system is foolproof, and incidents involving large trucks can occur for a variety of reasons—mechanical failures, weather conditions, or simply human error. When such unfortunate events happen, they introduce a much higher level of complexity into accident claims and resolution processes.

Read on for essential tips on navigating the aftermath should you find yourself in an accident with a big truck in Nevada.

Seek Medical Attention

First things first, if you are involved in a truck accident, focus on your health. Even if you feel fine, adrenaline can mask injuries, so calling 911 is advised.

This ensures that emergency services document the accident scene and provide immediate care. Sometimes symptoms of serious issues do not show up right away, so heading to an ER for a thorough check-up is wise, this is if you do not take a hospital ride in an ambulance.

Scene Documentation and Evidence Gathering

After ensuring everyone’s immediate medical needs are addressed, turn your attention to documenting the accident scene. Take plenty of photos from various angles, capturing vehicle positions, damage, road conditions, traffic signs, and any injuries.

If there are eyewitnesses around, securing their contact information could prove crucial later on. Additionally, request a copy of the truck driver’s log; these records can reveal if fatigue might have played a role due to long driving hours.

A truck accident lawyer is invaluable here—they can mobilize quickly to preserve evidence that might otherwise be lost and arrange for expert testimonials that strengthen your case significantly.

Filing a Police Report

Nevada law makes it clear that you must file a police report immediately if there’s any injury, death, or property damage that seems like it might exceed $750. Getting the cops on-site means they will document things formally, which is an invaluable resource for your claim later.

But even if the damage looks minor or everyone walks away seemingly unscathed, still cover your bases. A police report can act as a neutral record of what went down—pretty crucial when memory fades or stories change.

“Reporting an accident not only fulfills legal mandates but also establishes a factual baseline critical for comprehensive claim resolution. All in all, it is a smart policy to call it in right away,” says Nevada truck accident lawyer Leonard Stone of Shook & Stone Personal Injury & Disability.

Let Your Lawyer Lead the Way

Once you have a truck accident lawyer on your team, it is time to let them steer. These professionals play an indispensable role by negotiating with insurance companies, compiling necessary documentation, and ensuring your case is compelling in possible legal proceedings.

Also, you do not have to worry about how you will afford one. Most truck accident attorneys work on a contingency fee basis, which means they get paid only if you win your settlement or court case—so they are just as invested in securing a favorable outcome as you are. Trust their expertise and allow them to deliver justice for you.