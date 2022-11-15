What Does ‘To The Moon’ Mean in Cryptocurrency?

The term “To The Moon” started to circulate during the period between 2020 and 2021. It referred to stocks, digital assets, and cryptocurrencies that grew substantially in value in a relatively short period of time. The phrase became popular, especially in cryptocurrency exchange, as investors hoped the coins they were investing in would be next to explode in price. To gain some more insight into the origins of this term, we will look at where exactly the phrase came from and its role in cryptocurrency.

What Does “To The Moon” mean?

The phrase “To The Moon” is used by investors who are hopeful that the cryptocurrencies they have invested in will skyrocket in price, similar to what has happened with some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and many others. The hope is that with their small investment, they will make a huge profit in a short period of time and gain substantial wealth overnight. Another word used in conjunction with this phrase is “mooning,” which is often used when a cryptocurrency or stock is performing exceptionally well.

Where Did “To The Moon” Come From?

“To The Moon” is a phrase that can be traced back to 2017, around the time when Bitcoin started to soar in price and made it to the front pages of many news outlets, with many people speculating about the potential of Bitcoin to increase even further in price. Back in 2017, the price of Bitcoin at the start of the year was around $1000, and by the end of the year, it was just under $20,000. The phrase “To The Moon” accurately describes Bitcoin’s price movement, increasing by 2000% during this time.

It should be noted that these episodes of extreme price movements are not permanent, and the price of various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, fluctuates greatly. Just because one cryptocurrency soared in price once is not an indication that it will happen again, so always remember to do proper research and decide if it is the right time for you to invest.

How Do Cryptocurrencies Gain Value?

To put it simply, the supply and demand of a cryptocurrency is the main factor that impacts its value. For example, suppose there are a lot more buyers than sellers of a particular cryptocurrency. In that case, the demand is higher than the supply; therefore, whatever cryptocurrency is being sold will be valued higher, increasing its price. If there is a lot more of a particular cryptocurrency being sold compared to the volume of buyers willing to put in an order, then the price will ultimately drop. Of course, there are other factors that can influence price, such as news and media, as well as cost production for mining cryptocurrencies.

Examples of Cryptocurrencies “Going To The Moon”

The term “Going to the Moon” doesn’t have an exact definition of what qualifies for the usage of the phrase; however, there have been some notable price movements of particular cryptocurrencies where this phrase was used a lot. One of the most popular price movements was with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which increased in price from $0.01 to over $0.70 in the period between January to May 2021. A price movement of over 70 times the original value of the coin is worthy of being described as “going to the moon” as the price soared considerably in such a short period of time.

Another example of a cryptocurrency showing insane price movement was the Ethereum cryptocurrency, which increased from $1,000 to $5,000 in the period from January 2021 to October 2021. Again, it should be noted that these price actions are not indicators of things to come in the future, and you shouldn’t invest in a particular cryptocurrency just because it has increased significantly in price in the past. Instead, you need to do your proper research and understand the fundamentals that attract you to a particular cryptocurrency or investment.

The Takeaway

Now that we have gone through the history of the phrase “to the moon” and understood its origin as well as its meaning, it seems appropriate to end on a short note about what the phrase doesn’t mean. It is extremely important to emphasize that just because a particular stock or cryptocurrency has exploded in price in the past, it doesn’t mean that it will ever again, and it is not an indicator of success in the future. Some good investment advice is never to put all your eggs in one basket and bank on a single asset. Instead, you should diversify your investments to reduce risk and increase your chance of success in the long and short term.