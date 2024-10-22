When it comes to choosing local businesses, 93% of the customers read reviews to check their quality before deciding which one they should buy from. So, if you know how to collect more reviews for your glass business, it will help you draw more eyes and attention to your services.

Initially, you can consider buying Google reviews to accelerate the process of getting more reviews.

And if you don’t have the budget for that yet, don’t worry because, in this blog, we are going to help you with 8 ways to get more reviews for your glass business. Let’s start.

8 Actionable Tips To Get More Reviews For Your Glass Business

Get ready to read the eight actionable ways that will help you get more reviews for your glass business below:

1. Ask For Reviews Immediately After A Service

The best time to ask for reviews is immediately after a successful and satisfactory service from your end. Leverage the time when the experience is still afresh in the mind of your customer.

It increases the chances of getting feedback from them. To put this into action, train your team to politely request reviews once the job is completed. It can be for glass installation, repair or auto glass work.

Make a friendly approach by saying- “We’d love to hear your feedback—can you take a minute to leave us a review on Google?”

2. Leverage Follow Up E-mails

Make the most of follow-up e-mails. These automated reminders help you make sure that customers don’t forget to leave a review. And the best part is these e-mails get the job done without disrupting your customer’s day.

To bring it into action, set up an e-mail campaign that sends a message to the customer 1-2 days after your service. Thank them for choosing your glass business, and include a direct link to your Google review page.

Personalize your e-mail with specific details of the services you provided to the customer. You can include what was repaired or installed to make the request feel more genuine and relevant.

3. Offer Excellent Customer Service

You know, what is the one guaranteed way that will get you more reviews? Going above and beyond in your customer service. When your customer service stands out, it acts as a push for customers to share their experiences with your glass business online.

Focus on strong and transparent communication, punctuality and attention to detail on every job. A satisfied customer can become your best promoter.

Train your staff to exceed your customers’ expectations. Cleaning up after the glass installation or going the extra mile for customer satisfaction will create an impact, getting you more and more reviews.

4. Use SMS Review Requests

Text messages have a higher open rate than e-mails. Use it to your advantage by starting to send SMS review requests to your customers. By sending SMS review requests, you are making it convenient for customers to take further action.

Invest in an SMS marketing software that can automatically send review requests with a direct link to your Google review page after a service. Keep your message short, clear and mobile friendly.

As they can respond with minimal effort on their part, it increases your chances of getting reviews from them for your glass business.

5. Add A Google Review Link To Your Website

Add a Google review link to your website as soon as possible. This way, you simplify the process of leaving reviews fro your customers.

You can feature the link on your homepage, service pages, or a dedicated “reviews” page. Include a clear call to action (CTA), such as “Leave Us A Review.”

It acts as nudge for your customers to take action. Make the review process easy and accessible and increase your chances of getting more reviews for your glass business.

6. Provide A Review QR Code For In-Store Customers

Provide a review QR code for your in-store customers. This effective strategy will get you more reviews as it allows customers to leave reviews quickly and effortlessly.

Display your QR codes at checkout, on receipts, and on business cards. It helps you direct customers straight to your Google review page.

This simple trick makes it easy for your customers to share their experiences with your glass business on the spot.

7. Incentivize Reviews Legally

To increase the number of reviews, you can consider incentivizing reviews legally complying with Google’s guidelines. If providing discounts is what comes to your mind then please avoid it.

Instead, you can offer rewards after customers complete a review. You can give them entry into a random drawing or coupon for future services.

This way, you are encouraging feedback without pressuring the customers to leave positive comments only. Remember that your goal in incentivizing review is getting honest feedback rather than false, mushy, positive reviews.

8. Respond To Existing Reviews

Last but not least, it is very important that you respond to the existing reviews for your glass business. It shows your potential customers that you value feedback and are open to constructive criticism.

This, in turn, increases your chances of getting more reviews. Be prompt in your response to all the reviews.

When the reviews are positive, express gratitude by thanking the customers and inviting them to take your services in the future as well.

In case of negative reviews, approach them with calm and professionalism and try to resolve the issue at hand.

Conclusion: Start Getting More Google Reviews Today!

What are you waiting for now? Start using the tips and tricks mentioned in this blog and get more Google reviews for your glass business.

You can also purchase reviews to accelerate this process. Use the tips given in this blog, and let us know how it worked out for you.