A research paper on the bond market has been awarded the prestigious Fama-DFA Prize for Capital Markets and Asset Pricing by the Journal of Financial Economics. The study, co-authored by Dr. Ben Charoenwong from Warwick Business School, explores how macroeconomic factors influence bond market liquidity and pricing. This recognition highlights the paper’s significant contribution to understanding the dynamics of capital markets and could have implications for both academic research and investment strategies. The Fama-DFA Prize is one of the highest honors in finance research, recognizing excellence in empirical studies.

