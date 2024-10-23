Construction sites have high risks of accidents such that workers sustain injuries daily. As a result, construction companies are held to a higher standard by California law when it comes to employee protection. For example, the law mandates construction companies to set up compensation systems to compensate workers who get injured.

If you have been injured while at work on a construction site, this article explains your rights and options for compensation. Meanwhile, considering how complex the matter can be, you might want to hire a California construction accident lawyer.

Common Construction Accidents: Four Major Categories

Despite being one of the most important professions today, construction work is also one of the most dangerous. The job typically involves the use of heavy machinery, which can result in serious accidents and severe, even fatal, injuries. Meanwhile, construction companies have to abide by stricter rules to ensure their employees’ safety, but sometimes, accidents are just unavoidable.

Thus, despite the laws, accidents can still happen, leading to hundreds sustaining injuries or, worse, dying. Construction accidents are many, but they typically fall under four categories, namely falling, electrocution, getting hit by an object, and getting stuck in machinery. The most common types of accidents that construction workers are at risk of include:

1. Falling

Falls constitute about 35 percent of all construction accidents, with workers falling from different surfaces, such as ladders and chimneys. The severity of the fall typically depends on how far off the ground the construction worker was when they fell.

Meanwhile, while safety equipment can sometimes mitigate the damage, other times, no safety net is in place. Moreover, since construction typically involves building from scratch, it can be hard to implement safety measures, thus increasing the occurrence of falls.

2. Electrocution

When construction work occurs near power lines and sources, electrocution can happen as machinery can easily hit power lines mistakenly. Even with the many signs and precautions telling workers to be careful, electrocution can still occur on construction sites.

3. Machinery Accidents

Construction work typically involves the use of hazardous equipment to construct buildings and roads, among other things. Most contractors and supervisors ensure that their workers are adequately trained to operate the machines, but sometimes, mistakes can happen.

Many times, accidents happen because the machinery malfunctions or does not react as expected in a particular situation. Accidents can also occur when a person operates heavy machinery without proper training.

Does Workers’ Compensation Cover Construction Injuries?

California law requires all construction employers to participate in a workers’ compensation program that compensates employees who sustain injuries on the job. Therefore, if you get injured while doing your job on a construction site, you can file a compensation claim. Several things are covered by workers’ compensation such as medical expenses, ongoing rehabilitation costs, lost wages, and other expenses.

Tips for pursuing compensation after a construction workplace accident

“Pursuing compensation after sustaining injuries while working on a construction site can be a challenging task,” says Attorney Ryan Vego of Glauber Berenson Vego LLP. However, here are steps to follow to make it easier to protect your settlement and health:

Seek immediate medical attention for your injuries, even if the injuries are not life-threatening

Take photos of your injuries, the accident scene, and whoever was nearby when the accident happened

Report the accident with as straightforward information as possible; do not provide too many details

Contact an experienced lawyer promptly

Conclusion

If you were injured while doing your construction job due to the negligent act of another, you can file a compensation claim. A qualified workplace injury attorney can help you preserve your rights while providing remedies to the situation.