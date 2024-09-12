Just eight weeks before the election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris finally met face to face. Political commentators agree that Harris walked away victoriously.

Tuesday’s debate marked the first face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. In fact, it’s the first time the two candidates ever met in person.

Harris reportedly prepared herself meticulously, rehearsing on an identical stage, engaging in choreographed mock debates to simulate the actual debate conditions, and debating with a Trump look-alike.

Commentator Consensus

The hard work may have paid off. In the debate Trump often found himself on the defensive as Harris’s meticulous preparation allowed her to counter his arguments. The consensus among political commentators is that Harris emerged victorious.

MSNBC writes that “It wasn’t even close” detailing that “the vice president looked poised, qualified and presidential”. The Guardian writes that Harris “expertly riled up Trump and let him go, and he went raging and free-associating throughout the 90 minutes”.

Trump went into well-known topics like his belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Perhaps most notably, Trump claimed that immigrants are eating pets in Springfield – a story that has been debunked by local police. As MSNBC writes “Even in today’s “unconventional” political environment, the man insisting that migrants are eating domesticated animals in middle America isn’t winning over those key undecided voters.”

Meanwhile, Harris spent more time talking about politics, like reproductive rights where her stance contrasts Trump’s and could sway over undecided female voters. Harris, like Trump, also got personal throughout the debate, calling Trump “wrong and weak”.

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Following the shocking Biden-Trump debate in June, the Democrats had a big night Tuesday. Just minutes after the debate, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share her endorsement of Harris. Swift praises Harris as ‘a steady-handed, gifted leader’ and expresses enthusiasm for her running mate, Tim Walz, whom she says ‘has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.’

Swift’s endorsement is considered enormously influential, especially among younger voters. With 284 million followers on Instagram – or around three and a half percent of the world’s total population – she is likely one of the largest mobilizers of voters in the US. Previous statements from Swift have led to increased voter registration and participation, as seen in the 2018 midterm elections when her support for Democratic candidates resulted in a surge of new registrations.

What’s Next?

While there currently is no other debates planned between Harris and Trump, the two vice presidential nominees, Tim Walz and JD Vance, are set to debate on October 1, 2024.

Speaking to Fox News after the debate, Trump says he’d “be less inclined” to have a second debate, because “we had a great night” before stating that he won the debate.

Harris’s strong performance and Swift’s high-profile endorsement have further energized the Democrats. So far, however, the Democratic enthusiasm has had limited effects on the polls. In The New York Times poll, Harris currently has 49% support compared to Donald Trump’s 47%.

With just eight weeks until Election Day, the race is entering its final stretch. A race that has been characterized by unusual levels of drama – even for American standards – with the Trump shooting and Biden’s resignation. With two largely different visions for the future, the concluding weeks are likely going to be as surprising as they will be intense.