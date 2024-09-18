AI has played a significant role in revolutionising the Hajj and Umrah. Many new advancements have been seen in KSA, making the pilgrimage much more comfortable. Saudi Arabia has shown its commitment to enhance Hajj and Umrah through technology in many ways. Technology also has a significant role in transforming Hajj and Umrah through AI robots. It is one of the most essential tech advancements in the region that has changed the perception of pilgrimage.

AI robots serve many purposes at pilgrimage sites. One of their most prominent roles is assisting the pilgrims. Thanks to technology, the Hajj and Umrah have become much more accessible. The innovations at the pilgrimage sites stun the pilgrims and ensure a memorable spiritual experience.

Let’s talk about AI robots at the pilgrimage sites that have transformed the pilgrimage experience.

Prominent Features of AI Robots at Pilgrimage Sites

AI robots at pilgrimage sites in KSA are efficient. These robots move on four wheels and feature a 21-inch touchscreen. It speaks various languages, including Russian, Arabic, Urdu, English, Malay, French, Turkish, Bengali, Chinese, Hausa, and many more. The robot moves smoothly among the crowd with its intelligent stop system. Therefore, you may think this robot might bump into the pilgrims when the crowds are thick.

Other prominent features of these AI robots include high-resolution front and back cameras, which help in smooth movement. Clear images of the surroundings ensure proper transmission of the robots. High-quality microphones and speakers also add to the functionality of these AI robots. With a 5 GHz speed wireless network system, the robot ensures high data transmission that improves the services that the robot offers.

Role of AI Robots at the Pilgrimage Sites in KSA

Providing Assistance to the Pilgrims

Hundreds and thousands of Muslims from the UK travel to KSA for Hajj and Umrah every year. If you finally got Allah Almighty’s invitation and will be one of those hundreds and thousands of pilgrims, it is time to book the Hajj packages. Make sure to know about the tech advancements in the region before you embark on the faith-reviving journey. You can make the most of technology during your pilgrimage if you know how it can benefit you.

The primary role of AI robots at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is to guide the pilgrims and ensure that they have a smooth pilgrimage. These robots can answer pilgrims’ inquiries based on the latest religious information and fatwas. You can ask about the Hajj and Umrah rituals from these robots. These robots were created to help a global audience so they can be guided in numerous languages. Therefore, they have helped break language barriers among such a diverse crowd.

Pilgrims can directly communicate with the known sheikhs and religious scholars through these robots. Therefore, you can quickly get real-time fatwas and spiritual guidance during your pilgrimage. So you will not have to worry about the authenticity of the information.

Helping the Pilgrims to Navigate Around the Holy Sites

AI robots not only assist pilgrims with the necessary assistance during their pilgrimage but also help them navigate the holy sites. With their advanced GPS, they can guide you around the sacred mosques. Moreover, they also have detailed maps of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. So, if you don’t know your way around the holy sites or need navigation, you can get guidance from these AI robots.

If you cannot find specific spots within the holy sites, you can ask any nearby robot. They will provide you with the exact spot location you can look for.

Translating Religious Sermons and Fatwas

Another vital role of the AI robots at pilgrimage sites in Saudi Arabia is translating religious sermons and fatwas for the pilgrims. The pilgrim crowd in Saudi Arabia is quite diverse. Muslims from all around the world arrive at the holy sites to perform Hajj and Umrah. These people speak different languages.

Therefore, they require religious assistance in their own language. These robots are equipped with an advanced translation system to overcome this language barrier or challenge. For more comprehensive guidance, you can get the translation of any religious sermon or fatwa on the pilgrimage in your language.

Assisting Pilgrims in Health Emergencies

Health emergencies and issues are also inevitable at the holy sites during the pilgrimage. People of all ages and medical backgrounds gather at the pilgrimage sites, and AI robots help the pilgrims in case of health emergencies. You will be able to get help from experienced doctors through these robots. This is how KSA is transforming Hajj and Umrah through AI robots.

Final Words

Have you booked your Umrah packages 2024 from the UK? If so, you should know about the exceptional pilgrimage revolution featuring technology. AI robots are one of the most fascinating tech products that ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. They help the pilgrims throughout their journey and enhance security and safety conditions at the pilgrimage sites. Therefore, there is no denying that KSA is transforming Hajj and Umrah through AI robots.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



