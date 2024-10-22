Slipping and falling might be the clumsiest thing everyone is bound to do in their lives. Starting as babies, we fall all the time; fast forward to when we are teenagers, and it is still easy to be involved in these awkward incidents. But as adults, falls happen less often or even not at all.

On the ice, however, slipping is quite common. The ice does not discriminate; it can hurt people of any age, so it is vital to tread carefully on frozen surfaces.

High concentration is your best ally when walking on ice because not paying attention can cause grave injuries. To avoid this painful scenario, you should read on and learn the eight tips we will give youtube slip-proof on ice.

What Are the Top Tips to Keep You From Slipping on Ice?

Below are eight tricks you can use to keep your foot firm on ice:

1. Stay Away From Unevenly Frozen Surfaces

Most people sometimes walk on a flat, frozen surface throughout the winter. However, uneven, frozen surfaces are unavoidable at some point. These surfaces can easily be spotted, and they should be avoided at all costs since they will cause a slip and fall.

2. Put on a Pair of Slip-Resistant Boots

One proven way not to slip on ice is to wear winter boots. Many footwear makers have created shoes and boots that give excellent grip when walking on icy terrain. The National Weather Service warns that “Wet roads refreeze, becoming icy and very slippery.” Hence, slip-resistant boots are a must-have because they offer a supportive grip while allowing optimal mobility, which helps to avoid slips.

3. Increase the Grip of Your Shoes

For those who do not have winter boots, you can manually increase the grip of your footwear using ice grips. These fantastic additions are simple to put on and take off and solidify your pace when navigating an ice surface. These replaceable ice grips are also available at any footwear retailer.

4. Maintain Your Pace on the Ice

If you are not wearing slip-resistant footwear, navigating ice may be more challenging, but it is not impossible. We must always pace ourselves on ice because we are still determining how slippery the approaching surface will be. To do this, push your feet along the ice rather than lifting them.

5. Ensure You Move Like a Penguin

Walking flat feet like a penguin and keeping your feet wide helps keep your center of gravity forward. To keep this balance, your arms must be free and at your sides while walking slowly. Although this sounds ridiculous, copying penguin movements can help you walk better on an icy surface.

6. Use a Liquid De-icer

A de-icer may be a lifesaver when it comes to removing icy hazards. A liquid de-icer penetrates the ice that has formed on top of a surface, eliminating slip-and-fall accidents. This can allow you to navigate icy surfaces without worrying easily. Apply it before a winter storm to prevent your pavement from freezing over.

7. Avoid Additional Weight

Walking on an ice surface is a bit tedious; however, adding weight to that situation worsens things. Extra weight only removes your body’s natural equilibrium and may cause a fall. When not slowed down by excessive weight, you can maintain your pace and avoid slipping and falling more easily on the ice.

8. Take Charge of Your Fall

You can prevent slipping on an ice surface with the correct degree of accuracy. However, like with many things in life, nothing is perfect. Stay calm if you do a trip on the ice. You focus on naturally balancing your body to manage the fall. During a fall, try to bend your body. This helps in impact absorption and allows you to limit the damage from a fall.

Conclusion

“The human eye can be fooled when observing terrains, especially during winter,” says slip and fall attorney Colleen Libbey of Libbey Law Offices LLC. “Always be sure to follow all precautions to safely walk across icy surfaces and take your time to help avoid an accident.”