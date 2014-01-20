One Response to The Solution Economy: A New Way to Solve Social Problems

In recent years an entire economy of societal problem solvers have emerged to tackle old problems in new ways. Below, William D. Eggers and Paul Macmillan discuss a rapidly growing and evolving solution economy in which social impact has become a form of currency with real value to millions.

Can social problems be solved by “solution markets” instead of government?

Consider the toilet: an elevated cistern filled part-way with water, a lever, and a ceramic bowl—the catchment that funnels those tiny cyclones of waste into a hole where stuff just disappears.

It’s so simple and yet…pure magic.





login register Pleaseorto continue reading... Registration is simple and it is free!

« Five Most Successful Kickstarter Campaigns Meeting Expectations »