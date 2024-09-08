By Indiana Lee

Businesses might set a tireless pace, but employees and leadership alike risk burnout by trying to match it without considering the essential human element of the workplace. This pervasive issue, characterised by chronic exhaustion, reduced engagement, and diminished productivity, calls for immediate attention from workplace leaders.

As the architects of organisational culture and policy, the most forward-thinking leaders are totally reimagining their approach to talent management – this involves learning about the effects of workplace stress, using strategies to prevent and fight burnout, and creating a more supportive work environment so everyone can thrive.

Effects of Workplace Stress on Employees & Business

Burnout has far-reaching effects on business and employee health. Over 40% of workers report their jobs as ‘very or extremely stressful,’ so managing workplace stress is critical. Further, the Chartered Institute of Professional Development (CIPD) reports that stress is a top reason employees miss work. When multiple people suffer burnout due to a negative work culture, it shunts work onto colleagues and poses a hindrance to day-to-day operations.

To strike a healthy balance, leaders should first strive to understand the detrimental effects of stress and identify potential triggers before they can cause serious harm.

Health Consequences of Workplace Stress

Work-related stress can cause a number of harmful health effects – for instance, most people have experienced a headache at work. Chronic and worsening health problems triggered by workplace stress can manifest in numerous ways that may not be apparent. If left unaddressed, these problems can snowball into burnout.

Health problems caused by work-related stress can include:

Headaches;

Digestive issues (ulcers, IBS, heartburn, etc.);

Decreased sleep quality;

Anxiety;

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease;

Musculoskeletal problems (Back pain, carpal tunnel, etc.);

Weakened immune system.

These health issues are not but bad for employees — they’re bad for business. Employees may miss work or show up sick, leading to a decrease in productivity.

How Burnout Affects Business

Nobody does their best work when overwhelmed by stress and fatigue. Burnout’s impact on business extends far beyond individual health, directly affecting an organisation’s long-term performance.

When employees are burned out, it can cause:

High turnover: Harried or ill employees are more likely to leave for a less stressful job, causing high training costs and loss of institutional knowledge.

Presenteeism: When burned out or sick, employees are physically present but mentally disengaged due to stress or illness.

Worsened customer service: irritable employees aren’t able to give their all in interactions with customers, possibly damaging your relationships with clients.

Fighting burnout requires a proactive approach, and it may take more effort than meets the eye. However, it’s worth it. Employees will stay longer and work harder.

Leadership Strategies for Adversity

Effective leaders recognise their pivotal role in creating conditions that support employee well-being and prevent burnout. This awareness extends to active engagement in shaping the work environment. Such leaders understand that their decisions and actions ripple throughout the organisation, influencing everything from daily operations to long-term culture.

By implementing targeted strategies and practising empathetic leadership, executives can build a more resilient and confident workforce capable of navigating and surpassing the challenges of modern business.

Team Building Exercises

Distance can make it harder to grow and maintain interpersonal connections for remote and hybrid workers. Thankfully, there are numerous engaging virtual team building exercises that can help remote employees bond, communicate better, develop critical skills, and work more collaboratively.

Some team-building exercises to try include:

Virtual Icebreakers: Start meetings with quick, fun activities to help team members connect on a personal level.

Online Escape Rooms: collaborate under pressure to solve puzzles and challenges, which encourages teamwork and creative problem solving on the clock.

Online murder mystery: test workers’ analysis, geospatial awareness, and teamwork abilities with a Clue!- inspired online party.

Remote trivia: teams compete to answer diverse trivia questions, building shared knowledge and getting to know each other in an easygoing atmosphere.

There are many ways to foster a collaborative environment; Above all else, try to create a workplace community.

Building Inclusive Teams in Virtual Environments

The rise of remote work has amplified the need for team-building efforts, particularly in businesses with diverse, geographically dispersed workforces. With so much diversity to accommodate, it’s only natural we need to build an environment where everyone feels included and mutually supported.

You can encourage an atmosphere of mutual support and inclusion by:

Respecting time zones and cultural differences when scheduling virtual meetings;

Gathering feedback from team exercises to analyse what worked, what didn’t, and what can be improved in future exercises;

Promoting cross-collaboration software such as Asana or Clickup to align disparate workflows;

Utilising real-time communication tools like Zoom or Slack, which offer the ability to set hours you are and aren’t available for work-related messages;

Scheduling casual social events that help simulate idea cross-pollination, which typically occurs at water-cooler interactions.

While it’s not easy to build a close workplace over the web, software and mutual respect make it possible. It’s worth it — employees are more likely and willing to work together to solve problems.

The Role of Leadership Self-Care

To effectively combat burnout within their teams, you must protect your senior leadership from burnout. Emotional over-drafting, or putting out more mental and emotional energy than you can realistically replenish, is disastrous for business leaders. This makes formulating stress relief strategies crucial for long-term well-being.

For instance, the ‘20% rule’ suggests dedicating a fifth of one’s time to activities that replenish energy and creativity, which drives curiosity and enthusiasm at work. Your willingness to delegate and prioritise your health over business sets a sterling example for workers to do the same. It’s easy to see this as slacking off, but it’s just the opposite—you can’t drive on an empty tank, and nor can a burned-out leader effectively lead their workforce.

Building a Supportive Workplace Culture

To truly combat burnout before it begins, leaders must cultivate a positive workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being alongside business objectives. Doing so in a sustainable way is easier said than done but well worth the reward: a more energetic, healthy, and confident workforce who’s equipped to excel.

Building a caring workplace culture is about listening to your employees and putting their needs at the same level as business goals. To get started, leaders should promote open communication and align company values with employee well-being.

Promoting Open Communication

Transparent, honest dialogue between leaders and employees is the bedrock of burnout prevention. When employees feel that their concerns and ideas are heard, they’re less likely to succumb to mental fatigue and negativity – two major ingredients in forming burnout.

Leaders should establish regular channels for employees to voice concerns, share ideas, and provide feedback without fear of repercussion. This might include anonymous suggestion systems, regular one-on-one check-ins between managers and team members, and town hall meetings where executives address company-wide issues. Leaders can identify potential burnout triggers early and implement targeted solutions by actively listening and responding to feedback.

Aligning Company Values with Employee Well-Being

Lasting change requires leaders to deftly weave well-being into the fabric of the organisation’s values and operations. Strategic planning processes should place employee well-being as a top priority, which can be periodically re-evaluated by tracking feedback and performance.

Ways to align company values with employee well-being include:

Learning about recognition styles – some employees value public acknowledgment, while others may crave more responsibility, private praise, or tangible benefits like time off.

Include well-being indicators alongside traditional key productivity indicators (KPIs) to discover underlying connections between well-being and performance.

During annual/quarterly goal-setting, require each department to outline specific actions they’ll take to support employee health and prevent burnout.

Allocate budget specifically for well-being initiatives like mental health resources and ergonomic work equipment.

A company is nothing without its employees. By working to improve their well-being, they’ll recognize your efforts by showing up daily with high-quality work.

Final Thoughts

The battle against burnout requires a concerted effort led from the top down. Leaders can reinforce their organisation’s success by combatting burnout. By adopting flexible work policies, crafting inclusive team environments, and prioritising their own self-care, executives create the foundation for a more resilient workforce.

About the Author