How humans and digital workers coexist is the big question facing the future of work in the world. The dystopian view suggests that this would be the final invention, where machines would achieve superintelligence and not need inferior intelligence humans anymore. The utopian view believes that these digital workers will be the ultimate liberators, freeing man from all mundane chores and allowing them to focus on more creative solutions.

Yes, there have been predictions stating that AI could potentially automate 60 to 70 percent of work that needs to be done, but only 5% of actual jobs can be completely automated. So, how do we decide, and what do we decide, we want the future of work and collaboration between machines and humans to be?

Humans Write the Future

The fact is that the future is ours to determine. We need to start methodically aligning the machines towards the utopian future. For instance, we need to create safe superintelligence that is subservient to humans and is controlled by us. Similarly, we must start programmatically inculcating ethics of what is good and bad in machines at this early stage of superintelligence. We teach our kids what is ethical and what is not at an early age. Imagine a world where kids weren’t taught the difference between right and wrong. It could be chaotically catastrophic. How do we presume machines will know what not to do if we do not start infusing ethical values in them at the early stages of superintelligence?

Where to Look for Guidance

A good set of recommendations was put forth by UNESCO. Their focuses include protecting human rights, preventing bias, sustainability, and robust data governance to secure privacy. The guidelines also advocate for reducing the global digital divide by ensuring that AI benefits developed and developing nations equally. Key principles include conducting ethical impact assessments throughout an AI system’s lifecycle and appointing ethics officers to monitor potentially harmful developments.

Their recommendations include the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to create fair labor transitions for workers affected by automation and to provide AI literacy education to empower the public.

To address the concept of positive social impact and a “Human-Machine hybrid workforce”, the AI for Good Foundation has a that view is somewhat different from the depiction of AI as a tool that replaces people. Their presented images convey how AI enhances and complements human capabilities to produce better synergy of people and artificial intelligence technologies. They also call for the adoption of AI solutions that enroll employees from different diversity profiles, trying to deliver equal transparency in hiring and labor markets.

From Ethics to Integrity

In addition to AI Ethics, it will also be necessary to consider AI Integrity, which extends beyond conventional AI ethics by emphasizing outcomes rather than just intentions. While AI ethics serves as the framework or guiding principles, Artificial Integrity focuses on applying those principles in real-world contexts. It ensures that AI systems operate in ways that respect local cultures, social norms, and values. This approach acknowledges that ethical behavior isn’t universal but context-dependent.

First we must Build Trust

Trust in a context where an AI system is directly working in an organization has to involve the explanation of the processes behind the decision made. Transparency creates responsibility and makes sure that human workers maintain control and constantly help shape the nature of the systems. Such collaboration avoids communication breakdown and stress, increases trust in and engagement with AI as a decision-maker rather than an elusive force that people know little about, but is shaping important decisions.

Reskill, Retool, and Grow

For employees to remain relevant in an AI world they need training on a regular basis. AI training needs to shift its emphasis to promoting the ability of employees to supercharge, reason and cooperate with AI systems. This approach allows talent to develop in tandem with new technologies. Those who know how to leverage the strength of AI are in a better position to bring value to the organization within today’s world and economy, and thus create value for the future.

Ethics and Governance

Somatically applied policies make it easy to check that the AI tools that are being developed meet and reflect the organizational values as well as societal norms. Supervision by humans is still important to detect and prevent biases or mistakes that can be problematic and to keep the process ethical and accurate. When human workers are still involved, they are the last defense against self-serving AI systems’ decisions.

Equal and Fair Distribution of Value

While managing to cut costs, companies must invest those savings back into their people’s training and development as well as diversity and innovation. Promoting AI’s career relevance means inclusiveness within AI development, and makes sure everyone has something to gain from the advancements. The combination of human ingenuity with artificial intelligence means that both, human and AI employees, can work and flourish in common.

The Next Age of Human Development

Assuming we are able to get right and wrong control gates programmed into systems at an early age, we will have a world of Universal Basic Income, where man for the first time, would have been freed from having to worry about subsistence needs of food, clothes and shelter, as subservient machines will take care of all that for him by working 24x7x365. The workplace would be ideal, where machines do all the mundane jobs, while humans focus on new more innovative ideas, which is a domain where humans shine.

The time to act is now, as once the machines start to get into governance capacity without algorithmically commandeered ethics, we could be heading in the direction of Stephen Hawking’s calamitous prediction. The future is ours to create, we have a moral and ethical imperative to ensure it works to the benefit of all mankind.

