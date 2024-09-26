In a world where gambling websites accept players from around the globe, users have the chance to choose from all sorts of different brands. The latter are in a constant race to attract more clients and often go above and beyond because they want to provide as many options as possible.

One thing you can find very often is a bonus section full of options. There are differences between the offers, but most sites provide similar deals because they have identical products. There are some exceptions, however, such as the cryptocurrency sites, where you can come across slightly different products.

Everyone who has used a crypto site knows that the offers are slightly more special, so let’s learn more details about them.

These offers may require more money

What’s important to know is that you can choose from all kinds of bonuses. A lot of them will require a deposit, and people prefer those over the rest because the reward that they get is usually better.

You can come across many different deposit bonuses among regular and cryptocurrency sites, such as welcome perks, reload offers, and more. With that said, the propositions that crypto operators have in stock will usually require more money than others.

There are a couple of reasons why the crypto rewards require more funds, one of which is related to the crypto users themselves. Not all of them are high rollers, but many people using these casinos tend to play with a lot more money than others. Operators are aware of this and try to make the most of the situation by requiring their clients to make more substantial deposits.

The good news is that not all sites are like that because some want to make their offers accessible to everyone. That’s one of the reasons why people who check Stakebonus.com often choose this operator and its welcome proposition. After reading the T&Cs, it becomes clear that gamblers don’t have to spend a fortune to get a specific offer.

There’s almost always a promotional code

Every offer has specific steps that clients must follow in order to activate it. In most cases, brands require users to sign up and make a deposit, but bettors may have to activate the reward or do something else, such as use a promo code.

The bonus codes are popular in the iGaming business because they are a tool that often provides better deals. Moreover, companies can use them to track different stats and data, such as their affiliates.

Although there are many promo codes among regular operators, they are much more common in crypto iGaming platforms. In fact, almost all welcome propositions come with such a code, and people must use it to receive the offer. In some instances, bettors may get an even better deal.

The fact that you may have to use a promotional code means that you must be careful and use the precise code needed for the given reward. If you fail to do that, you may be unable to get the proposition you want later.

Depending on the operator, the rollover requirements might be higher

If you have ever wondered why gamblers can’t withdraw the bonus amount once they get it, it is because of the wagering requirements. The latte should not be mistaken from wagering inducements, something that you will find on many different iGaming sites.

The rollover conditions prevent people from pulling out the amount from a given offer right away because every bonus must be wagered X number of times before that. In other words, it’s always better to find lower rollover rules.

Most online bookies provide wagering requirements that are close to 5x, but the crypto sites can have higher numbers (as much as 10x). As for crypto casinos, it is very common to find 50x or even 60x playthrough rules. Most standard operators will have 35x or 40x.

Aside from the wagering requirements themselves, players also need to check the eligible games. From our experience, there are not many differences between those things because regular and crypto platforms provide bonuses that players can use when wagering on a specific option.

Higher maximum bet

Another very annoying rule that gamblers must adhere to when using a given bonus is related to the maximum bet amount. The reason why websites have this rule in the first place is so that players can make more bets instead of wagering everything at once. The fact that they need to place more bets means that there is a higher risk of losing.

Since cryptocurrency iGaming fans often bet with more money than the rest, the maximum bet limit is often higher than usual. Instead of having a $5 limit, it can reach $10 or even $20, depending on the operator and the actual bonus. This is great news for some players because they do not need to bet insane amounts of money.

Conclusion

Despite the differences mentioned here, the promotions that you will find while using a cryptocurrency iGaming operator and a regular one are very similar. They have a specific duration, eligible options that you can use them on, and all sorts of other limitations. In other words, there are no experts who can find that many differences between the two.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



