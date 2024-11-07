The podcast and the article are brought to you by The Better Boards Podcast Series

Amid global uncertainty, are boardrooms needlessly complex? Is It possible to thrive in the boardroom by keeping things simple?

In this podcast, Dr Sabine Dembkowski, Founder and Managing Director of Better Boards, discusses being on the board with Sir John Tusa. Sir John is known to the British public as the main presenter of BBC2`s Newsnight programme for many years. He was the Managing Director of some of the most iconic media and cultural centres in the United Kingdom, like the BBC World Service and the City of London’s Barbican Art Centre. He chaired the boards of the European Union Youth Orchestra and British Architecture Trust Board, amongst others.

“The things that really make a difference are what I call the simple ones”

Sir John suggests that although being on a board involves significant challenges in an increasingly complex world, it is not necessarily complicated. He explains that the complicated aspects of board service involve fundamental duties:understanding the organisation’s legal basis, following regulatory expectations, and recognising responsibilities toward shareholders or stakeholders. These foundational responsibilities are crucial, but if board members focus solely on these procedural duties, they may be missing the full scope of their role. These regulatory and procedural tasks are necessary, he emphasises, but are only part of the board’s work. Simple, straightforward actions and values can truly make a difference, and he suggests that while these may be less complex, they hold substantial value in shaping the organisation’s success and fulfilling the board’s deeper purpose.

“You have your skills, you have your experience, you have your commitment, and you have your time”

Sir John recommends that prospective board members reflect on their motivations for joining both a board and a particular organisation. Beyond fulfilling procedural responsibilities, what a member truly brings to a board are their unique and invaluable skills, knowledge, experience, and commitment. The skills that board members possess are often specific to the organisation or directly relevant to the board’s functions, and he sees these as essential, providing a foundational contribution to the board’s work. Knowledge provides valuable insights into the organisation’s strategic needs and can be accumulated over time and across various areas of activity. He also believes experience is a critical component, as it enables members to approach issues with a seasoned perspective. Finally, Sir John states that commitment and time are both key. While committing time might appear simple, he acknowledges the complexity of balancing board service with other responsibilities, cautioning that if an organisation or board operates well, deeply committed members may find themselves dedicating more time than initially expected. Sir John refers to these four personal contributions as the “simple gifts”, straightforward but powerful, forming the heart of effective board service.

“The more generous you can be with your time, the better it is for the organisation, and the better it is for you as a board member”

Regarding time, Sir John also points out that when he was first invited to join the board of the English National Opera around 25 years ago, the chair, Lord Harewood, reassured him that annual board commitments would be minimal—just four meetings, an away day, and perhaps an additional gathering. Since then, expectations have evolved significantly, and today board roles can easily demand 30 to 40 days per year. He believes that if an organisation is worthwhile and genuinely engaging, a committed board member will naturally be willing to invest the necessary time, but headhunters or those extending board invitations need to be transparent about the potential time commitment, cautioning against underestimating the dedication a meaningful board role might require. The more time and commitment one can offer, the better it is for both the organisation and the board member. Beyond contributing to the organisation, serving on a board is a learning experience that can benefit board members personally and professionally. Sir John then looks at the “human side” of board work and emphasises the importance of personal connections and clear communication among board members. He highlights that while board members don’t need to be close friends, a foundational understanding of one another is essential. He stresses that familiarity with the chair, chief executive, and executive team is critical to functioning effectively as part of the board.

“When I hear the word board pack, I almost want to reach for my bonfire”

He describes a frustration he has with the common organisational tactic where executives overload non-executive directors with extensive paperwork. In some organisations, this may be deliberate, to overwhelm non-executive board members with so much information that it becomes virtually impossible for them to thoroughly review or question it. This tactic, he argues, is a way for executives to discourage meaningful input from non-execs by drowning them in details. To counteract this, he advocates a slim board pack approach. In his experience, successful organisations often require executives to provide only the information necessary for board members to make decisions and offer guidance. By avoiding information overload, board members can focus on making valuable contributions rather than wading through a deluge of documents because when boards are overwhelmed by unnecessary paperwork, they’re prevented from doing their actual work—meaningful oversight and strategic guidance. This excess of documentation, he asserts, hampers the board’s effectiveness and, in turn, the executive team’s accountability.

“You can only be effective if you’re not snowed under with paper”

Sir John criticises the excessive paperwork burden often imposed on boards, deeming it “absolutely ludicrous.” He argues that it is ultimately the chair’s responsibility to set limits and assert control over the volume of material the board receives. This requires common sense and good behaviour on the part of both the chair and chief executive. He believes no one can make informed decisions when bombarded with hundreds of pages. Boards function best when presented with only the major, critical questions that genuinely need attention, and an overload of documents wastes executives’ time and effectively paralyses the board, preventing meaningful discussion and decision-making.

“If you don’t know your fellow board members, you probably don’t know the executive well enough either”

Sir John emphasises the critical importance of knowing fellow board members and even the executive team well, viewing this familiarity as vital to effective board service. A disconnect among directors and executives stems largely from the overwhelming focus on paperwork and procedural accountability, which, in his view, can impede meaningful connections and decision-making. He distinguishes between accountability and responsibility. As he sees it, accountability is about meeting external expectations, essentially ticking boxes to avoid criticism from outside observers. He finds this approach superficial and instead advocates responsibility, which requires ownership of decisions and a willingness to embrace the potential risks that come with them. He believes boards should focus on sound judgment, responsible risk-taking, and facing consequences over mere compliance. He asserts that any board can tick the boxes, but authentic leadership goes beyond the boxes into what he calls the world of judgment. He argues this is ultimately a more straightforward and effective approach.

“There are no stupid questions, and there are no stupid opinions”

Sir John offers direct advice to board members who feel overwhelmed by excessive paperwork and information overload and stresses the importance of voicing concerns and setting boundaries if the volume of information prevents them from making informed contributions. In his view, board members must assert their right to receive only the relevant information they need to fulfil their roles effectively. A personal philosophy he holds is that there are no stupid questions on a board. If board members feel they lack the information needed to form opinions or make decisions, they are responsible for speaking up, and staying silent in such situations is unproductive. He believes asking questions and challenging the volume or nature of the information provided is essential to the integrity of board service.

He acknowledges that many board members find it challenging to speak up, often due to a fear of overstepping their role and appearing to dictate to the executive team, but speaking up doesn’t mean telling the executive what to do; it’s about offering observations and inviting them to consider questions they may have overlooked or avoided. He suggests that approaching board discussions with a “common sense” mindset can make the process simpler and less intimidating. He emphasises the power of straightforward questions such as “Why are we doing this?” If the executive team does not have a clear answer, it opens the door for valuable discussion. This mindset shift, he believes, can help board members overcome the intimidation of speaking up. In the end, he advises that the best way to contribute meaningfully on a board is to behave as one would in any thoughtful, everyday interaction, using the same respect, clarity, and honesty that build trust and effectiveness.

The three top takeaways from our conversation are:

You have the right to ask questions and to offer opinions about any subject before the board. Identify concealment or evasion, and remember that a hidden problem can lead to a much worse crisis later. You can’t do your job if covered with paper and sometimes deliberate evasion. Sometimes, you may have to say there’s no point in sitting on this board because I’m unable to do my job.

Remember to subscribe to the Better Boards Podcast Series so you never miss an episode. It’s available on Apple, Spotify, or Google.

To find out how you can participate in the Better Boards Podcast Series or for more information on Better Boards’ solutions, please email us at info@better-boards.com.