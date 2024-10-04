The advent of fintech innovations has revolutionized financial planning and budget optimization. One area where this is particularly evident is in the use of virtual cards for advertising payments. These cards offer a seamless interface for managing expenses, and many providers include tools to automate routine tasks, saving valuable time. In media buying, utilizing multiple virtual cards tailored to each advertising platform can enhance operational efficiency and control over budgets.

Customisation for Each Advertising Platform

Virtual cards are designed to cater to the specific requirements of different advertising platforms. For instance, you can set up a card exclusively for Google Ads or Facebook Ads, ensuring that all transactions are accurately tracked and budget allocations are adhered to. This customisation helps in maintaining clarity and precision in your financial records.

Enhanced Security and Fraud Prevention

Virtual cards offer enhanced security features, making them an optimal choice for advertisers. Each card can be limited to specific transactions, reducing the risk of fraud. Additionally, virtual cards can be quickly deactivated if suspicious activity is detected, ensuring that your funds are protected.

Simplified Expense Management

Managing expenses across multiple advertising platforms can be daunting. Virtual cards simplify this process by providing detailed transaction records for each card. This allows for easier reconciliation and tracking of advertising spend across various platforms.

If you are running campaigns on Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and Microsoft Ads simultaneously, using separate virtual cards for each platform enables you to effortlessly monitor and manage your expenditures.

Budget Control and Allocation

Virtual cards allow for precise budget control and allocation. You can set spending limits on each card, ensuring that your advertising spend stays within the allocated budget. This is particularly useful for agencies managing multiple clients, as it ensures that each client’s budget is strictly adhered to.

You can issue a virtual card for each client’s campaign, setting a maximum spending limit. This prevents any single campaign from exceeding its budget, ensuring that all clients’ funds are managed efficiently.

Automation and Time Savings

Many virtual card providers offer automation tools that streamline the process of managing advertising payments. These tools can automate routine tasks such as billing, reconciliation, and reporting, freeing up your time to focus on strategic aspects of your campaigns.

Special Features of PSTNET Virtual Cards

PSTNET, a financial platform supporting Visa and Mastercard payment systems, offers various types of virtual cards. Their range includes the Ultima card for unlimited purchases and specialized cards for media buying, suitable for all major advertising platforms, including Snapchat Ads. These cards facilitate the fastest payments within platform dashboards and come with no transaction fees, withdrawal charges, or fees for frozen or blocked cards.

PSTNET offers both debit and credit cards, providing flexibility in managing your advertising expenses. Credit card advertising can be particularly beneficial as it allows for extended payment terms, enabling you to manage cash flow more effectively. This can be crucial for scaling campaigns without immediate upfront capital.

Virtual cards from PSTNET come with unique Bank Identification Numbers (BINs), which are essential in media buying. A wide range of trusted BINs can significantly reduce the risk of payment rejections and increase the success rate of transactions. Selecting financial providers that offer a maximum number of reliable BINs is critical for smooth operations.

PSTNET features an online BIN checker called “Pulse,” available for free. This BIN search tool provides extensive information on over 500,000 unique BINs, which are updated daily.

With Pulse, you can verify the BIN of a new virtual card, ensuring it meets the requirements for a specific advertising platform, thereby minimizing the risk of declined payments.

Key Features:

25+ Unique BINs from Europe and the USA: Minimizes the risk of payment issues.

Online BIN checker “Pulse”: Fast access to extensive card information.

Cryptocurrency top-ups: Supports 17 cryptocurrencies (BTC, USDT TRC 20, ERC 20, and more).

Standard card funding methods : SWIFT/SEPA bank transfers, other Visa/Mastercard cards.

Team Collaboration Tools : Assign tasks, set roles, and establish card limits. Request and receive financial operation reports for all cards.

One-step registration: Use Apple ID, Google, Telegram, WhatsApp, or email.

Telegram bot: Receive 3D Secure Codes and service updates.

24/7 Customer Support : Instant assistance via Telegram, WhatsApp, or live chat.

For media buyers, PSTNET offers a special programme, PSTNET Private. Users can join easily and benefit from attractive conditions:

3% cashback on advertising expenses

3% top-up fee

Up to 100 cards can be issued per month for free.

By participating in PSTNET Private, you earn cashback on your Google Ads/Facebook Ads expenditures, which can then be used to fund additional campaigns, effectively stretching your advertising budget further.

Conclusion

In the competitive world of digital advertising, the use of virtual cards offers numerous advantages for media buyers and marketers. PSTNET’s tailored solutions for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and Microsoft Ads demonstrate the significant benefits of virtual cards, including customisation for each platform, enhanced security, simplified expense management, and precise budget control. With credit card advertising options and a robust BIN search capability, PSTNET ensures that advertisers can optimize their spending with maximum efficiency. The added benefit of cashback through the PSTNET Private programme and the convenience of tools like the Online BIN Checker “Pulse” make virtual cards an indispensable tool for modern media buying. By integrating these advanced features into your advertising strategy, you can achieve greater control, security, and efficiency in managing your campaigns.