LOS ANGELES — The 2024 Los Angeles County Women’s Leadership Conference: I’m Possible will take place this Thursday, August 15, at the iconic Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites. Welcome remarks will be given by Public Works Director Mark Pestrella and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath.

This year’s conference theme, “I’m Possible,” aims to inspire Conference attendees to overcome self-doubt and pursue their dreams unabashedly with confidence. The conference will empower participants to transform the notion of the impossible into I’m Possible.

Attendees this year will hear from 3 dynamic keynote speakers in the California Ballroom who are certain to empower our attendees.

Nada Lena Nasserdeen – The 5C’s to Gaining Clarity and Confidence

Catherine Coleman Flowers – One Woman’s Fight Against Americas’ Dirty Secret

Tiffany Yu – Disability Ableism, & Allyship

There will be morning and afternoon breakout sessions to inspire both personal and professional growth. Each session will be comprised of 4 concurrent speakers, sharing valuable insight and tools, covering topics from harnessing mind-body skills, handling difficult decisions, to maximizing career fulfillment & self-worth. The 8 breakout speakers and their sessions are as follows:

Adrienne Youdim – Harnessing Mind-Body Skills to Work, Live and Lead with Intention

Bernice Chao – Inclusive Conversations: Skills to Advocate for Yourself in the Workplace

Bridgett McGowen – Show Up and Show Out: “I’m Possible” Communication Secrets of the Most Confident Leaders

Brooke Taylor – Aligned Ambition: 4 Steps to A Career of Fulfillment & Self-Worth

Kim Fuller – Shifting Your Lens: How the Stories We Tell Ourselves Shape Our Lives

Micaela Passeri – How Emotions Affect Your Income: The Key to Manifesting Financial Freedom

Minna Taylor – The Future of Work is PLAY

Renee Fraser – Your Second Act – Entrepreneurship?

Other highlights of the conference include an exhibitor fair for attendees to network with sponsors, speakers, and each other, complimentary professional headshots, one-on-one confidence coaching sessions courtesy of the company Rise Up For You, and gifts bags for all attendees stuffed full of swag.

For more information about the 2024 Los Angeles County Women’s Leadership Conference and to register, please visit LACountyWomensLeadership.org. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following the Conference on Instagram and X @LACWomenLeaders.

Contact: Kara Plourde & Laura Rockett, Conference Co-Chairs lacwlc@dpw.lacounty.gov.