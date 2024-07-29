Sustainable Solutions for Businesses: Enhancing Efficiency with Facilities Management Software

Philip Myers of mpro5 Interview with

Facilities management software is at the forefront of transforming how businesses operate and maintain their environments. As technology advances, these platforms must innovate to stay relevant and effective. Explore the upcoming trends, technological integrations, and key improvements poised to redefine facilities management over the next five years, driving efficiency and sustainability in our exclusive interview with Philip Myers of mpro5.

What emerging trends do you see shaping the future of facilities management software platforms over the next five years?

I don’t foresee any major new trends – I think the industry has been grappling with the same issues for the last few years and we are still seeing that with clients operating in the space:

Paperless FM – many businesses still rely on paper forms to verify jobs have been done and provide an audit trail if needed. Not only does this use unnecessary amounts of paper, but it is also vulnerable to exploitation, human error, loss, and damage. Digitising these processes provides an infallible audit trail, time stamps, and reports problems automatically, giving real time insight to businesses so they can address any issues instantly.

Energy conservation – energy-saving is becoming ever more critical, and FM software is perfectly placed to monitor building usage and performance. Monitoring everything from lighting, HVAC, and air quality to room usage and cleaning schedules, can reduce unnecessary power consumption, resource usage, and waste.

Perfecting hybrid work environments – many businesses and buildings are still perfecting the balance of operating hybrid working models. Again, FM software is well placed to help monitor building usage to optimise maintenance, security, and cleaning schedules, and even office opening patterns to streamline energy and resource usage and adapt them to hybrid working patterns.

Embracing IoT – most companies are still to fully unlock the power of IoT to improve their FM processes. Cameras and various sensors (temperature, door opening, occupancy) can be used to trigger both preventative and remedial actions, but all are still far too underutilised across the industry. More on that shortly…

How do you envision the integration of technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning impacting the capabilities of facilities management software?

Though the term Internet of Things (IoT) was first used way back in 1999, the power of cameras and sensors is still not being fully exploited in facilities management.

More and more advancements in machine learning and AI will make platforms smarter around prioritising problems and issues to allocate limited resources more efficiently. We will also see these platforms begin to propose remedial actions based on past process completion. For example, if a common problem occurs with an HVAC system, the software will suggest actions to rectify the problem and what parts might be needed, or additional actions or expertise are required, to fix it.

Though the term Internet of Things (IoT) was first used way back in 1999, the power of cameras and sensors is still not being fully exploited in facilities management. Granted, the practical applications of these technologies have only been a reality in the last decade or so, but there is still so much more FM professionals could use them for. For example, using cameras to retrospectively investigate thefts is far less effective than using cameras to alert a security guard to an intruder’s presence as it’s happening, who can respond in real-time to the intruder and stop the theft. Responding to a fire door being left open instantly due to a sensor, instead of noticing it potentially hours later on a scheduled patrol, could prevent a multitude of unwanted scenarios unfolding. Similarly with temperature monitoring on fridges and freezers – fix them (or simply close the door!) before food spoils and goes to waste. Prevention is always easier and cheaper than cure, and IoT can carry the weight of this challenge for many businesses.

What improvements do you think are necessary to enhance the user experience for facilities management software platforms?

They must be quick, simple, and easy to use. Being mobile-friendly is a non-negotiable. Clients should also have the choice to implement them on devices they supply, or on employees’ own devices by adopting a bring your own device (BYOD) policy, which has multiple benefits around cost savings and device familiarity for users. They need to operate on limited or zero connectivity so that users never have to wave devices around to get a signal! You may not be surprised to hear that mpro5 offers all of the above.

In addition, and something we are always working on, is the use of AI and machine-learning to remove the burden from users, streamline processes, reduce repetitive tasks and ease adoption to increase user efficiency and productivity.

How can facilities management software contribute to sustainability and energy efficiency goals for businesses?



I touched on this earlier, but it’s all about reducing consumption and waste by responding to incidents in a timely and efficient manner. Cleaning restrooms based on usage and footfall is far more efficient than doing it by schedule. Using sensors on doors and windows will prevent heat loss during winter and optimise HVAC performance year round, by making sure they are not left open unnecessarily. Sensors on fridges and freezers can alert maintenance teams to issues before food spoils and is wasted. Simply digitising offline audits and logbooks can save hundreds of thousands of pounds in paper and printing alone. One of our clients saves over £1million a year in paper and printing costs since switching to mpro5.

With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, what measures should be prioritised to ensure data security and privacy in facilities management software?

As with all technology, implementing robust security measures is a must. Regular audits and penetration testing is critical, as is employee cybersecurity training. Suppliers should also invest in the latest security technologies and always keep up to date. We of course adopt these practices and we also use end-to-end data encryption at rest and in transit, and are ISO27001 certified.

How important is customisation and scalability in facilities management software, and what are the challenges in providing these features?

This is a challenge faced by most software companies and a decision that needs to be made by the business. I generally see three options: 1. You build something once and sell it to many, adopting a lower value, higher volume approach to sales. 2. You go the other way, embrace customisation, and make bespoke solutions that are more expensive and time and resource intensive, where you have fewer clients that are of higher value. Or 3., you diversify your offering – make different versions, tiers, or instances of a similar product and price them accordingly. It all comes down to the strategic direction and desires of the business.

Regardless of your approach, any software needs to be flexible to adapt to evolving, changing industry trends, and the capability to add new features and integrate with new technologies is a must. Without the ability to innovate, embrace change, and adopt new technologies, your offering will never get off the ground.

Executive Profile

Philip Myers joined Crimson Tide in August 2023 as COO, bringing a wealth of experience in IoT and process management, and was promoted to CEO in April 2024. His previous experience includes Vice President of Capabilities and Innovation at Inmarsat Global, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, senior positions in smaller satellite businesses, and Channel Sales Manager for BlackBerry.