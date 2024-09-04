Sustainability reporting has evolved from voluntary disclosure to a mandated practice, with the EU requiring large companies to adhere to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) starting in 2024. This shift reflects a global emphasis on transparency, as businesses are increasingly seen as agents of change. Companies that excel in sustainability reporting, such as those following ESRS and SASB guidelines, not only enhance their credibility but also align with the growing consumer demand for sustainable practices. By embracing these standards, businesses can better navigate the challenges of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, securing long-term success.

Related Readings: