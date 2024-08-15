Simple Methods to Extend the Life of a Car Catalyst

One of the most expensive components in a car is the catalyst, the main purpose of which is to improve the environmental performance of exhaust gases. Unfortunately, usually by 150 thousand kilometers of a car, the honeycombs of such a filter burn out, destruction occurs and the car owner must either replace it, or cut out and install the decoys and reflash the engine block.

At the same time, there are quite simple ways, knowing which the car owner can extend the service life of the spare part.

Problems in case of failure

If such a filter is almost out of order, there may be a significant deterioration in the dynamics of the car, and at the same time fuel consumption increases. In rare cases, a spare part is destroyed, and its small particles enter the engine through the exhaust manifold, which leads to scuffing and the need to replace the cylinder block. Therefore, it is prohibited to operate a car with a worn-out or completely damaged converter.

How to extend service life?

First of all, the car owner will need to take care of using high-quality fuel. Even a one-time refueling with bad gasoline leads to wear and burning of the cells. Bad fuel may contain various additives, which leads not only to improper engine operation, but also to a significant change in the structure of the rare-earth honeycomb, which quickly burns out, after which expensive engine repairs are required.

Incomplete combustion of gasoline

Also, many engines experience detonation; gasoline does not completely burn in the cylinders, which leads to a significant increase in the temperature of the exhaust manifold. Such high temperatures can quickly destroy the ceramic coating of the honeycomb, and dust particles are often sucked back into the engine by back pressure, resulting in the need for costly repairs and replacement of the cylinder block. Such problems can be avoided only by using gasoline with the octane number recommended by the car manufacturer. You should also promptly change spark plugs and carry out maintenance of the engine fuel system.

Oil burner warning

On many cars, especially with worn oil scraper rings, the so-called oil burn is observed, that is, increased engine oil consumption. Such lubricant entering the combustion chamber is subsequently discharged through the exhaust system, the oil settles on the neutralizer, clogging the honeycomb, after which it will simply be impossible to restore the filter element. To avoid such problems, it is necessary to maintain the engine in good technical condition, and if the oil level increases, immediately diagnose and repair the engine.

Refusal to use additives in oil and fuel

Today you can find various types of additives on sale, which involve adding them to oil or fuel. Manufacturers of such chemicals claim that their miracle products clean carbon deposits, improve the condition of the fuel system, and reduce gasoline or diesel consumption. However, in reality, such chemistry kills the spare part, destroys the injectors, and invariably negatively affects the general condition of the car engine.

Let’s sum it up

Car owners, following the recommendations from this article, will be able to significantly extend the service life of the converter, which eliminates the need to change or cut out this expensive unit.