Today’s global economy operates with high degrees of reliance on both international and local supply chain elements. Without reliable shipment trackers, you have limited information to help you perfect the process and make decisions that contribute to improvements across the board. These devices use the Internet of Things (IoT) to track shipments and inventory in real time. By using shipment trackers, companies can improve their visibility into the supply chain, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

What Do Shipment Trackers Do?

A shipment tracker is a GPS-based device that is placed on a package or pallet or in a cargo container to monitor its location and provide data about its journey. The device uses sensors to track the location of the shipment and also to monitor other conditions such as temperature and humidity. This information is then transmitted to a central database where it can be accessed by the customer or company that sent the products or materials out in the first place.

Shipment trackers are becoming increasingly popular as they offer a more efficient way to monitor shipments and ensure that they are delivered safely and on time. They are also useful for tracking high-value shipments or those that are being sent to remote locations. Their relevancy to many different industries depends on their accuracy and ability to transmit data in real-time or when specifically needed.

Challenges Faced in Today’s Supply Chain

The global supply chain is under immense pressure as companies face a multitude of challenges brought about by the lingering pandemic and economic issues. From strict regulations to rising freight and cargo costs, businesses are struggling to keep up. In order to remain competitive and successful, companies of all kinds need something extra to manage shipments, logistics, and important decisions surrounding the entire process of getting goods from the source to the consumer. That is where shipment trackers come into play.

One of the biggest issues facing supply chains is delays. With products often travelling hundreds or even thousands of miles before reaching their destination, any delay can have a significant impact on the bottom line. Not only can this affect buyer satisfaction if they do not get the materials or goods when expected, it can also put the items themselves in jeopardy. This is especially true for anything that requires careful temperature level monitoring.

Freight and cargo costs are another major concern, as they can eat into already thin profit margins. In addition, many businesses are now looking to export their products to new markets, which can present its own set of challenges. Ultimately, managing a successful supply chain is becoming more complex and costly than ever before.

How can any organization handle all these challenges and succeed by delivering faster, more accurately, and more reliably than their competitors. The power of shipment trackers in boxes, pallets, and cargo containers should not be underestimated. While small and apparently simple, these IoT gadgets are responsible for collecting a wide variety of metrics essential to efficient operations. Data makes the entire supply chain process easier, which translates into better opportunities at affordable, fast, and reliable transport, logistics, and delivery.

How Data Fuels Your Company’s Success

The modern business landscape is increasingly reliant on data to drive success. At its most basic, data provides businesses with a way to track and measure progress. For any manufacturer, freight forwarding firm, logistics company, or import/export brand, shipment trackers are the best bet for doing exactly that. Data on its own helps maintain operational details. However, data can also be used to make more informed decisions about everything from what logistics companies to use to how to schedule shipments and budgeting.

In many ways, data is the fuel that drives a successful company. By tracking progress and making informed decisions, businesses can stay on budget and on track. The right data can also help businesses find new efficiencies and opportunities for growth. Consider what one of the EELink shipment trackers provides for you. With real-time GPS location information, you can provide better tracking for customers, thus increasing their overall satisfaction. You can also maximize supply chain speed in some cases.

If you choose a multi-purpose IoT sensor device with additional data points on board, managing other aspects of operations becomes even easier. Do you rely on cold chain logistics? An accurate temperature and humidity sensor is a must-have device. This helps you maintain a firm record of product safety and viability. You will know as soon as possible if your frozen food thawed out, making them unsaleable, or your peaches may show up overripe to the store, which will result in excess waste.

Other custom sensors on the most popular and powerful shipment trackers let you know if the pallet or cargo container fell, tilted, or experienced a shock that could damage items. Open door sensors measure light exposure, which can indicate a security risk or tampering. The variety of different types of information today’s tracking devices can measure, store, and transmit makes it possible for companies to tailor systems to their own unique needs. Best of all, they do not cost very much. Control over supply chain issues is a surprisingly affordable thing to achieve with the right gadgets.

Data-driven companies are able to make better use of their resources and time, leading to increased profitability. In today’s competitive marketplace, those who can harness the power of data will find themselves with a distinct advantage.

No matter what type of shipping or freight forwarding services you depend on, shipment trackers are a necessary part of your operations. Eelink, a long-term trusted manufacturer offers many reliable IoT devices, provides the best options for you. Use accurate data from these trackers to perfect your logistics, supply chain, and import/export processes with ease.