Saudi Arabia to Host Inaugural Olympics Esports Games in 2025

The inclusion of computer games in the Olympic program has been seriously discussed for more than 7 years. However, the IOC has long resisted due to the lack of traditional sports federations that could regulate online competitions. Nowadays, eSports competitions will no longer surprise anyone – in recent years, they have been included in many alternative sports games. All this, apparently, forced the IOC to change its decision. So next year, we will see the first real Olympic champions of the mouse and keyboard.

E-Sports and Official Recognition – A Brief Background

Esports have come a long way since their modest start in the seventies. The first competitive video game happened at Stanford University in 1972, where students competed in “Spacewar!” At present, esports is a billion-pound industry with millions of fans across the globe. Through major tournaments like the International with a multi-million-pound prize pool or the World Cyber Games, which spotlighted esports in recent years, it has become clear that this sport has gone global. Furthermore, they have already been showcased in prestigious events such as the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games, which marked them as competitive mainstream events.

Why Did the IOC Finally Decide?

In a dynamic development, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced plans to introduce the Olympic Esports Games in order to keep up with the ever-changing digital landscape. This effort aims to target a younger generation that is more involved with technology and combines physical sporting activities with technology. Through esports, the IOC wants to reap the benefits of the new generation of sports and give the Olympic movement a new push. It promotes the spirit of victory, companionship, and courtesy in the course of competitive gaming and acknowledges the talent and hard work of professional gamers across the globe.

Saudi Arabia’s Investment in eSports

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025 is a major milestone. The kingdom is making considerable investments in this event and is looking forward to becoming one of the best eSports countries in the world. This move reflects Saudi Vision 2030, which aims at economic diversification and tourism promotion. As such, by holding such an important showpiece, it seeks to present itself as a modern society and also appeal to others from abroad. Interestingly, the agreement with the IOC was signed for 12 years. It seems that the Saudis will host all 3 first games. However, most fans will probably still watch the competition remotely.

Sports or Toys? — What Disciplines Will We See

The Olympic Esports Games will be characterized by a variety of games, which are mainly virtual versions of conventional sports. Among them will most likely be everything that was presented at the latest Olympic Esports Series, for example:

baseball

sailing

cycling

rowing

sailing and regatta

Each competition will take place on a product from a different developer (for example, shooting sports will take place in the Fortnite space, and car racing – in Gran Turismo Sport).

The tournament also features chess to bring in the classical intelligence aspect. Unlike its first edition, which was based on sports simulations, the forthcoming event will broaden its scope to encompass fun-focused games, except those involving shooting people. This is meant to have more people interested and appreciate how multi-dimensional and proficient esports players can be.

