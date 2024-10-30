When Muhammad Solim first arrived in the vast Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, he struggled to secure steady work to support his family. Facing limited legal job opportunities, he found a pathway to self-sufficiency through an entrepreneurial training program led by Warwick Business School (WBS) and international partners.

Initiated by Dr. Katrin Smolka of WBS, the project sought to instill self-reliance among the Rohingya through entrepreneurial education. Working with researchers from American University, Erasmus University, the University of Cologne, and Singapore Management University, Dr. Smolka’s team introduced 150 participants to two training styles—personal initiative and effectuation—to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in challenging circumstances.

Solim, equipped with skills in effectuation, launched a fresh food shop using minimal savings and a small rented space. His business now thrives, offering a variety of produce that meets local demand. Another participant, 60-year-old Nur Muhammad, applied personal initiative techniques to expand his own venture, strategically differentiating his products to boost sales.

“Starting a business can foster social inclusion,” explains Dr. Smolka. “It allows vulnerable people to create meaningful futures.” With support from Warwick’s Research Development Fund, the project hopes to expand, promoting self-sustaining ventures and demonstrating the transformative power of entrepreneurship for displaced populations.

