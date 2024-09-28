It doesn’t go unnoticed by an employer when they look at your headshot and realize how professional you look. A headshot is sometimes the first impression they receive of you, and you want it to look great. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you may be unsure whether to use a professional headshot photographer or an AI headshot generator. Let’s see if we can help you decide which one to go with.

Professional Headshot Photographer vs. AI Headshot Generator

Before we dive in, let’s make sure we know the difference between a professional headshot photographer and an AI headshot generator.

A professional headshot photographer is someone who photographs you according to their time frame and style. They have training in photography, use an expensive camera, and edit the photos using software.

An AI headshot generator is an artificial intelligence platform you access through a website or app that generates and creates a headshot based on the pictures you upload. It superimposes your face and body into clothing and even makeup and hairstyles of your choice. It also uses AI-generated backgrounds, lighting, and even props for the completed product.

Which one is better if you’re on a tight budget? Let’s review each and see which best fits your timeframe and budget.

Overview of an AI Headshot Generator

Sometimes, our lives get so busy that we may not have time for someone to take our headshots. With AI headshot generators, you can make a headshot all on your own with a few simple clicks.

Pros of an AI Headshot Generator

Wondering if an AI headshot generator will work for you? Below are some of the top reasons to use the tool.

Affordable

There’s no need to panic if you’re on a tight budget and can’t afford professional headshots. AI headshot generators offer many affordable options without sacrificing quality. Portrait Pal is an excellent example of an affordable AI headshot generator. Their packages range from $35 to $75 depending on what type of headshot you need. Not only is the platform more affordable than a photographer, but you’re also saving on the travel and time expenses by doing it at home.

Keep in mind that there are free AI headshot generators out there, but it’s better to stick with a paid version if you want a good-quality product. You get what you pay for, as the saying goes.

No Timeframe

How nice would it be to get a totally professional headshot while still in your comfy pjs? With an AI headshot generator, you can do that! You can create your headshot on YOUR timeline. It takes between 30 minutes and a few hours to finish your headshot, all while sitting at home.

You Can Choose What You Want

According to the New York Post, with an AI headshot generator, you choose the type of headshot you want. You select the style and editing, including the clothing, background, ambiance, lighting, and even props. Want a cute rustic coffee shop background? No problem. Want a stiff, professional dark background? You got it!

Cons of an AI Headshot Generator

While there are many positive things to consider when using an AI headshot generator, unfortunately, it may not be for everyone. Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Occasionally Produces Distortions

There may be times when the photos don’t come out completely clear. You may notice that some pixels need to blend in better with the rest of the photo, or the background may need to be different from how you wanted it to be. There may even be a line or two that seems a little off.

These are usually minor details that are either unnoticeable or easily fixed with a new rendering. Most AI platforms learn as they go and don’t repeat the same distortions twice.

Attention to Detail

You may miss the personal touch of a pro photographer. While a professional photographer may edit the headshot to help bring out the eyes, an AI headshot generator focuses on the whole picture you uploaded. You may miss out on some of the details an experienced (and pricey) headshot photographer would enhance in your photos.

If those minute details are important to you, you might find it’s worth it to pay more and set aside the time for a professional photographer.

Overview of a Professional Headshot Photographer

A professional photographer will take a professional headshot of you. They’ll suggest what lighting and background will look appealing to match your skin tone, eyes, personality, etc. Once you’ve taken the pictures, the photographer will edit them to look professionally done so you can submit them to an employer.

Pros of a Professional Headshot Photographer

Using a photographer to get your headshots done is a timeless practice. Below are some examples of how a photographer could help you with your headshot.

A Photographer Is Trained

A professional photographer knows how to capture a good-looking photo. They’ve likely taken classes, bought expensive equipment, and know how to use lighting to their advantage when taking portraits.

Professional Locations

A photographer will recommend the most appropriate location if you’re wondering where to take your headshot. They’ve taken pictures hundreds of times and know the good spots for professional-looking photographs. They’ll likely have a studio with plenty of backgrounds and props to choose from, as well.

Boost Your Confidence

Besides knowing what lighting will make you look good, photographers will also pose you in a way that will help you stand out compared to others. They know what a professional headshot should look like.

Cons of a Professional Headshot Photographer

There’s never a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. Choosing to go with a professional photographer may produce some negative outcomes, especially when you compare it to using an AI headshot generator.

Expensive

Most of the time, using a professional headshot photographer can be expensive. It can range from $100 to $1,000 for a single session. You may even have to pay a down payment fee to secure your spot with the photographer. Oftentimes, they’ll charge extra for additional photo downloads and printing (if applicable). It adds up and can quickly blow your budget.

Timeframe

Photographers are often busy with other clients, so you may have to work around their schedules. They may not be available when you need, and you may have to wait weeks or even months for a photo shoot. When you need a headshot tomorrow, this is far from ideal.

Outcome Is Not What You Want

You may receive your edited photos and dislike the editing. Maybe they didn’t enhance your smile enough, or the background clashed with your outfit. The lighting could be too dark or too bright. All in all, you may be pretty disappointed with the final product, and there’s very little you can do about it. You’ll just have to accept that you paid for photos you don’t love.

Conclusion: Which is Better for Your Bank?

When deciding between a professional headshot photographer or an AI headshot generator, ask yourself, “How much am I willing to spend?” With a professional photographer, you’re looking at $100 to $1,000, not counting any down payments or additional download fees.

With an AI headshot generator, you can get several high-quality photos for as little as $35. If you’re considering the financial aspect of this debate, there’s a very clear winner. The AI headshot generator is easily the best option for a tight budget!