5 Responses to Powerful Leadership Wins Employees Hearts + Minds…Gains Customers

Powerful Leadership Wins Employees Hearts + Minds…Gains Customers

February 12, 2016 • LEADERSHIP, STRATEGY & MANAGEMENT, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Team Managment

This article explores how to use effective leadership strategies to win hearts and minds of employees to improve the bottom line. It draws attention to Gallup’s most recent statistics on the state of employee engagement, both in the US and worldwide, and outlines the three different types of engagement. To attract and retain top talent, leaders must take an active role in inspiring employees with authentic leadership.

 

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MAY 07: Sir Richard Branson addresses the media at Perth Airport on May 7, 2013 in Perth, Australia. Virgin Australia purchased Perth-based regional airline, Skywest adding another 32 planes to it's fleet to expand the airlines regional operations in Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Richard Branson is a wonderful role model and powerful example of a leader who successfully wins hearts and minds. He has over 50,000 employees throughout the world and has been voted Britain’s most admired business leader over the past five decades in a poll of top bosses.

Since your employees are your best asset and happy employees equals happy customers, it is essential that you do your best to optimize hiring success. Improving your talent selection provides the best opportunity to improve your business, thus increasing odds for success.

 

Gallup received more than 25 million responses to its latest employee engagement survey and reported some disheartening statistics:

  • Of the approximately 100 million people in America who hold full-time jobs, 30 million (30%) are engaged and inspired at work. At the other end of the spectrum are roughly 20 million (20%) employees who are actively disengaged. The other 50 million (50%) are not engaged. They’re just kind of present, inspired by neither their work nor their managers.


5 Responses to Powerful Leadership Wins Employees Hearts + Minds…Gains Customers

  1. What a great post Suzanne! Thank you very much for sharing your fabulous insight. I agree with the theme of this post. Without conquering the hearts and minds of the followers and employees, a leader is not a leader, rather they may be dictators or managers, but not leaders. Your suggested strategies are spot on and very realistic. Thank you once again!

