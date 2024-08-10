Sustainable Development

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) has highlighted parks’ critical role in advancing sustainability and resilience in urban areas. Parks help mitigate climate threats and enhance community well-being by reducing carbon emissions and promoting health and equity. Through innovative strategies, parks address environmental challenges, such as the urban heat island effect, air pollution, and flood risks. The ULI released five fact sheets detailing these contributions: promoting green infrastructure, supporting ecosystem restoration, mitigating urban heat, leveraging parks as carbon sinks, and investing in solar energy. Green infrastructure minimises flooding and improves water quality, while ecosystem restoration helps recover degraded lands. Parks also act as natural air conditioners, absorbing heat and reducing temperatures.

Related Readings:

● “Sustainability Is Synonymous with Business Improvement”: Interview with Joanne Napier of notch

● Women Leading the Way in Sustainability: Shaping a Greener Future

● How Businesses Can Thrive in the Future of Sustainability