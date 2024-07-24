OSF Highlights the Importance of NATO’s Commitment to WPS in Conflict Prevention and Resolution

As the world gears up for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, taking place in Washington, D.C. from July 9 to 11, 2024, all eyes are on the alliance’s commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

This year’s summit is set to be a landmark event, with NATO endorsing updated policies that address the need to integrate gender perspectives into all aspects of peace and security. Our Secure Future (OSF) has long championed the WPS agenda, recognizing women’s critical role in achieving lasting peace and security. As NATO continues to integrate gender perspectives into its core tasks, OSF sees an alignment between its goals and NATO’s commitments, for it is increasingly evident that WPS is not just an add-on, but an essential component of NATO’s ability to address complex security challenges.

Historical Context of WPS in NATO

The origins of the WPS agenda within NATO can be traced back to the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on WPS in 2000, which recognized the disproportionate impact of conflict on women and girls and called for their increased participation in peacebuilding processes.

Over the years, NATO has built on this foundation by developing comprehensive policies and documents that emphasize the integration of gender perspectives. Key policies include the Bi-Strategic Command Directive (Bi-SCD 40-001) and the NATO/Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) Policy on WPS which provides a framework for implementing gender perspectives across NATO’s operations and missions.

Furthermore, establishing Gender Advisors and Focal Points within NATO’s structures has been instrumental in advancing the WPS agenda, as these roles emphasize gender perspectives in policy planning and execution. Through these initiatives, peace and security efforts become more effective and inclusive.

Integration of Gender Perspectives

Integrating gender perspectives in NATO’s agenda is a policy directive and a practical approach that enhances its operational effectiveness. By considering the different impacts of conflict on men and women, NATO can develop more comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of instability.

NATO-led operations already have frameworks to address gender and human security issues, including the protection of civilians, women, peace, and security, children and armed conflict, and conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence.

For example, the 2022 NATO Strategic Concept underscores the importance of integrating human security and the WPS agenda across all of NATO’s core tasks: deterrence and defense, crisis prevention and management, and cooperative security. This strategic document highlights gender equality as a reflection of NATO’s values and emphasizes the need to invest in technological innovation and integrate climate change solutions as areas of strategic interest.

Similarly, the NATO Committee on Gender Perspectives (NCGP) promotes gender mainstreaming. The NCGP advises NATO’s political and military leadership and member nations on gender-related issues and the implementation of UNSCR 1325 and related resolutions. By making the concerns and experiences of both women and men an integral dimension of designing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating policies, programs, and military operations, the NCGP contributes to operational effectiveness in line with Alliance objectives and priorities.

OSF believes that understanding the unique experiences of women in conflict zones leads to more successful interventions. The presence of gender advisors in NATO missions exemplifies this initiative, and OSF supports the expansion of such roles, recognizing that they are vital for successfully implementing the WPS agenda.

Inclusiveness and Representation

Yet despite NATO’s efforts to promote inclusiveness and increase women’s representation in peace and security roles, significant challenges remain in fully integrating the WPS agenda across all of NATO’s core tasks.

One major blindspot has been the tendency to view WPS as primarily relevant to crisis management and cooperative security, while its implications for collective defense and deterrence have been less articulated. Additionally, there is at times a disconnect between high-level policy commitments and practical implementation at operational levels, where gender considerations may not always be fully incorporated into planning and decision-making processes.

Furthermore, there’s a persistent risk of WPS being treated as a “women’s issue” rather than an integral part of NATO’s overall strategy, as evidenced by the tendency to relegate WPS discussions to women-only forums. These issues highlight the need for NATO to move beyond surface-level commitments and address the deeper structural and cultural barriers to fully integrating the WPS agenda across all operations and decision-making processes.

This becomes all the more necessary as NATO increasingly encounters emerging nontraditional security threats. Technology-facilitated gender violence (TFGBV) and the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) stand out as critical areas of concern. The rise of digital technology has brought about new forms of gender-based violence, including online harassment, cyberstalking, and the non-consensual sharing of images – all of which disproportionately affect women and girls, posing a physical danger to their safety and well-being.

AI presents both opportunities and challenges for NATO. While AI can enhance operational capabilities and improve cybersecurity defenses, it also introduces new risks, mainly when used by adversaries. Inherent issues of gender bias and inequalities in technology must therefore be a main focus in the development and adoption of new technologies within security and defense spaces.

Collaboration with Civil Society

Earlier this year, NATO began consultations with civil society partners on its next WPS policy update. The Civil Society Advisory Panel on WPS, comprising 24 civil society experts from across NATO, partner nations, and conflict-affected regions, plays a pivotal role in this effort. These experts bring invaluable insights from their work on women’s rights and peacebuilding, to ensure that the updated WPS policy is comprehensive and grounded in real-world experiences.

Establishing the Civil Society Advisory Panel on WPS marks a significant step in NATO’s engagement with civil society. Actively seeking input from these experts enables it to recognize civil society organizations’ role in advancing the WPS agenda, and strengthens the alliance’s ability to address complex security challenges through inclusive and participatory processes.

The panel’s recommendations are expected to significantly influence the formulation of the updated NATO Policy on WPS, which will be adopted at the NATO Summit in Washington in July 2024.

Monitoring and Evaluation

NATO has established mechanisms to assess the progress of its WPS initiatives, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement. These efforts are critical for measuring the impact of gender perspectives on peace and security outcomes. The cornerstone of this effort is the Action Plan for the Implementation of the NATO/EAPC Policy on WPS 2021-2025, which was endorsed by NATO leaders at the 2018 Brussels Summit.

This Action Plan outlines eight key outcomes that serve as benchmarks for NATO’s progress in advancing the WPS agenda, which include establishing a robust institutional framework for WPS, integrating gender perspectives throughout NATO’s work, engaging with civil society and international organizations, and building enhanced knowledge on WPS across the alliance through education, training, and exercises.

This year, the alliance is set to endorse an updated WPS policy, reflecting its commitment to continuous improvement and adaptation to evolving security challenges. This upcoming policy revision will allow NATO to refine its monitoring and evaluation mechanisms further, ensuring they remain effective in capturing the full impact of WPS initiatives. By maintaining a strong focus on monitoring and evaluation, NATO demonstrates its dedication to translating WPS principles into tangible results, ultimately enhancing the alliance’s operational effectiveness and ability to address complex security challenges in an inclusive and comprehensive manner.

Case Studies of WPS in Action

There are various concrete examples of how the WPS agenda has been implemented in multiple contexts, illustrating its practical benefits and challenges. One notable case study is the Nordic Centre for Gender in Military Operations (NCGM) in Sweden. Established in 2012, NCGM is a hub of knowledge and expertise on integrating gender perspectives into military operations, translating NATO’s operational requirements into comprehensive education and training programs. It offers a variety of courses aimed at equipping military personnel with the skills needed to incorporate gender perspectives into the planning, execution, and evaluation phases of operations.

In March, the NATO International Military Staff (IMS) Office of the Gender Advisor organized a session dedicated to exploring WPS National Action Plans (NAPs). NAPs are country-specific policy frameworks that are created collaboratively by governments, regional institutions, and civil society to implement the WPS agenda. As of May 2024, WPS NAPs have been adopted by 109 countries worldwide.

NATO also applies the WPS agenda in current conflict zones, such as Ukraine, and provides insights into the ongoing challenges and successes. The integration of gender perspectives in these contexts highlights the importance of taking into account the specific needs of women and girls, such as protection from gender-based violence and access to essential services, which are critical components of NATO’s approach.

A recent study funded by OSF and published by the Atlantic Council points out that although much attention has been paid to supplying military equipment and training in Ukraine, it is important to consider the gendered impacts of conflict and security assistance. This includes addressing issues such as the disproportionate impact of the conflict on women and girls, including increased vulnerability to sexual and gender-based violence and the changing roles of women in Ukrainian society due to the conflict.

Now, as many women are taking on new responsibilities in both civilian and military spheres, it is more important to include them in decision-making processes related to security and peace-building efforts. The study recommends that security assistance providers, including NATO members, conduct gender analyses to inform their assistance programs and provide gender-sensitive training to Ukrainian security forces.

One Ukrainian NGO provides a compelling example of the WPS agenda in action. Its initiative uniquely focuses on manufacturing female-specific uniforms, body armor, and other non-lethal equipment for women serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The project, founded by Iryna Nikorak, aims to advance equality, dignity, and respect for women in the security and defense sector by providing properly fitting military gear. An exhibit showcasing the work was displayed at NATO headquarters, which opened during the Defence Ministerial meeting on June 13, 2024.

Future Directions for NATO’s WPS Agenda

NATO’s continued collaboration with organizations like Our Secure Future (OSF), and other stakeholders highlight the need for a collective effort to advance the WPS agenda and make a real difference in people’s lives.

NATO is approaching its 75th anniversary, and it has been 25 years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on WPS. At a recent event hosted by Our Secure Future and the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative, Irene Fellin, NATO’s Special Representative for WPS, emphasized that NATO’s updated WPS policy, set to be endorsed at this year’s summit, will establish a clear vision for advancing the WPS agenda within the Alliance.

“WPS is as relevant now as it has ever been. Resilience in the face of this ever-evolving security environment requires the active involvement of all segments of the population, including women and women’s civil society organizations,” Fellin said.

The upcoming NATO Summit in July 2024 presents an opportunity to reinforce these causes and explore new avenues for collaboration. By doing so, NATO can enhance its operational success, support and to improve cooperation between allies and partners, and create a stronger, more effective alliance.

Adding to the progress and addressing the remaining challenges will allow NATO and its partners to create more effective conflict prevention and resolution strategies. OSF plans to support NATO through its continued collaboration to achieve shared goals, engaging with policymakers, providing expert testimony, and participating in global forums to influence policy decisions strengthening the overall impact of the WPS agenda. This will help the WPS agenda remain central to its strategic objectives, ultimately leading to more resilient and effective peace and security efforts.