OpenAI Faces Executive Shakeup During Critical Funding Round

Three top leaders at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Microsoft, announced their resignations on Wednesday. Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati, VP of Research Barret Zoph, and Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew all revealed their departures via X. This marks the latest in a series of high-profile exits amid ongoing restructuring efforts at the company.

OpenAI is negotiating a $6.5 billion funding round, which could value the company at $150 billion, contingent on corporate restructuring. CEO Sam Altman, previously ousted and reinstated in 2023, will gain an equity stake as part of the changes. Murati, who has been with OpenAI for over six years, cited her desire for personal exploration in her departure post.

