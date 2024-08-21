The world over, gambling is on the rise. The revenue figures reported in the global gambling industry are simply huge. When one tries to break down the popularity aspect of gambling on the world stage, one of the very first things that’s noticeable is how gambling is exponentially gaining traction in many countries across the world even those that are largely viewed as conservative countries. The massive financial benefits that can be reaped through gambling are the biggest driving factor to gambling.

Well, Botswana is one such country that has witnessed a remarkable rise in the popularity of gambling over the years. This rise, complemented by technological advancements over the years, has necessitated those who engage in gambling in the country to shift from gambling at brick-and-mortar gaming resorts to accessing gambling services online in the comfort of their homes. This added convenience of gaming in one’s own home has also played a pivotal part in popularizing gambling in the country.

It’s important to note that while online gambling is as popular (if not more) as gambling at brick-and-mortar resorts in Botswana, there exist fundamental differences between the two when it comes to the legal environment in which the two operate. To illustrate this and also share the journey that Botswana has walked since independence (gambling-wise), just spare a few moments of your time to read this comprehensive online betting in Botswana Guide.

A Timeline in the History of the Legality of Gambling in Botswana

1966: Botswana gained independence in September 1966 and one of the very first things that the newly enacted government did was to regulate the gaming industry. On this front, the Lotteries and Betting Act (1966) was enacted. This Act particularly focused on regulating the lottery.

1971: By 1971, the new Batswana government had realized just how popular gaming (lottery) was in the country and as such, chose to expand the gambling product portfolio. A new Act (Casino Act of 1971) was enacted which regulated casino gambling.

2002: From 1971 up to 2002, many brick-and-mortar gambling establishments were established. However, as many years passed, the existing gambling laws were dated, and as such, the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs developed the Gaming and Gambling Policy, which immediately got Parliament approval to be enacted. Among other things, the Gaming and Gambling Policy increased the scope of the casino services regulated in Botswana. It was also due to this law policy that the Casino Control Board was established.

2013: Over a decade later, new legislation (Gambling Act of 2013) was passed. This legislation is the law that’s still regulating the gaming industry in Botswana today. Among other things, the Gambling Act expanded the range of gambling services allowed in the country. Namely, the permitted gambling products include sports betting, national and charitable lotteries, casino games, bingo, horse racing, totalisators and pools. The Gambling Act also gave birth to the Botswana Gambling Authority which is tasked with overseeing all gambling operations in the country. It is also the body that licenses all Botswana gambling operators.

The Online Gambling Loophole

The timeline above showcases the various Acts that have been passed in Botswana that regulate the country’s gambling industry. All Acts, however, talk about gambling at physical establishments. There isn’t any Act that specifically talks about online gambling. Owing to this, the legality of online betting in Botswana lies in a legal grey area. Players can engage in online betting, but mainly at offshore bookmakers. This, therefore, means players have to be vigilant when choosing offshore sites to settle at. The recommended Botswana betting sites to settle at are as follows:

Sunbet

Back in the day, Botswana used to have its own Sun International Hotel and Casino resort – a resort which was in most aspects similar to the renowned SunCity Resort in South Africa. That resort, however, is no longer present in Botswana. What’s present is the online version of the resort that is, Sun Bet. Sun Bet is owned and operated by the Sun International Hotel brand. Offered at this betting site is an extensive range of gambling services, which include casino games, namely, slots, table games, and betting games, as well as sports betting. For the first-timers, Sun Bet offers an impressive welcome bonus, which comes in the form of a 100% first deposit match-up bonus.

Supabets

Supabets is a leading gambling brand on the African continent which has served different markets with top-quality betting and gambling services. Thanks to its great reputation, players who settle on this platform are guaranteed a great time as they engage in their favourite pastime. When it comes to offering gambling services, Supabets is a jack of all trades as it offers different gambling services such as online slots, supa numbers and traditional sports. The platform offers a pleasing welcome bonus package which consists of a no deposit bonus (free bet for sports punters and free spins for casino players) as well as a 3-tiered deposit bonus (paid on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd deposits).

Hollywoodbets

The brand Hollywoodbets is quite popular in the southern African region. Those involved in the gambling industry know it as one of the most popular online betting sites in the region while those who simply follow sports in the region know it as one of the main sponsors for several regional sporting events. Its popularity has necessitated a huge population of Batswana gamblers to make it their betting site of choice. This has been aided in part by the fact that Hollywoodbets Botswana caters to the interests of every single visitor be it a casino player or sports punter. Casino players can choose among Spina Zonke games, Aviator, betgames, live casino games or crash games. Sports punters, on the other hand, can place bets on traditional sports, eSports or virtuals. Those who register an account for the first time will receive a free bet to use on any sporting event of their choice complemented by some free spins to try out any Spina Zonke (slot game) of their choice.

Betway

The brand Betway needs no introduction to all those involved in the gambling industry. This is necessitated by the fact that it’s one of the most recognized and well-established betting brands. It’s against this background that many punters from all around the world feel the urge to exercise their gaming sessions on this platform. In Botswana, casino players can enjoy online slots, table and card games, lucky numbers and games, while sports punters can place bets on traditional sports, horse racing, virtuals and eSports. Players can use a combination of both local and international payment gateways to make their deposits on Betway Botswana. First-timers on the platform, upon making their first deposit, can claim either a 100% match-up bonus dedicated to sports-only services or casino games only.

MulaSport

MulaSport is an Eswatini gambling brand whose influence has expanded to other countries. It’s because of this that the betting site is known in Botswana as one of the go-to betting sites. Those who settle on this platform can enjoy different gambling services which include both sports betting and casino games. The portfolios available allow players to engage in crash games, instant win games, slots, live casino games, table games, virtuals, and lottery and scratch cards.

Round Up

The legal grey area in which the online betting industry in Botswana currently finds itself has created a loophole which many gambling operators and casino players/sports punters alike exploit. The mere fact that gambling at brick-and-mortar establishments is permitted legally means that it’s only a matter of time before the legality of online gambling is officialised, hence enabling players to engage in their favourite pastime in complete safety.