Navalis Group: Sustainable Development and Innovation in the Shipbuilding Industry

Navalis Group has been operating in the shipbuilding and ship repair market for over 23 years. Since its founding, the company has established itself as a reliable partner in the shipbuilding sector, offering a wide range of services. With more than 250 highly qualified employees, Navalis Group today provides its services in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, and Turkey. The main partners of the company are major operators in the shipbuilding and ship repair market. In this article, we will review the main principles of the company’s sustainable development and its achievements over the past year.

Main Services of Navalis Group

Until 2024, Navalis Group offered its partners a wide range of services covering all aspects of the shipbuilding industry. The main areas of activity of the company included:

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair : The company undertakes the construction of new ships and the repair of existing ones. In this process, Navalis Group uses modern welding technologies with the implementation of NDT (Non-Destructive Testing) procedures at each stage.

Pipeline Works: Navalis Group specializes in the installation and repair of pipeline systems on ships. These works include the design, installation, and maintenance of pipelines.

Assembly of Bridge Structures: The company is engaged in the assembly and installation of bridge structures. Over the past three years, the company has participated in the production of bridge structures in Norway and Germany.

Interior Works: Navalis Group offers services for the design and furnishing of ship interiors. This includes the selection of materials, development of design projects, and their implementation, creating comfortable and functional spaces for the crew and passengers. The main clients are cruise ship builders.

Completion Works and Offshore Constructions: The company carries out the completion of ship construction and the implementation of offshore projects. To date, more than 10 offshore platforms for the gas extraction industry in the open sea have been built.

New Services

In response to the growing needs of the market and its clients, Navalis Group has launched several new services over the past year:

Marine Engine Services: The new engine repair service includes diagnostics, maintenance, and overhaul of ship engines from major manufacturers in the market. The main advantage is the ability to perform work on-site and the creation of some damaged parts from epoxy resin, as well as laser processing of parts using unique equipment.

Mechanical Processing: The service of mechanical processing of parts includes the precise machining and manufacturing of components for shipbuilding and ship repair. This significantly expands the company’s capabilities in the creation and repair of various ship systems and mechanisms.

Electrical Works: Navalis Group offers electrical work services on ships. This includes the installation, repair, and maintenance of electrical equipment, ensuring the reliable and safe operation of ships.

Sustainable Development

We actively adhere to the principles of sustainable development. In 2024, the company’s management paid special attention to the following aspects:

Human Capital Development: The company invests in the training and professional development of its employees, conducting regular training and advanced training courses. Navalis Group also signed a liability insurance agreement to protect the company from financial losses.

Marketing: A new website with improved functionality has been developed, and promotional materials have been added. In 2024, the company plans to participate in industry exhibitions in Europe and the USA.

Management: The management team has been expanded to include new positions: Business Development Director, HR Director, Marketing Department Head, and Project Managers.

Geographical Expansion and International Presence

Navalis Group successfully operates in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, France, Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands. International presence allows the company to successfully develop business in Europe. The decision has been made to expand the business in the following countries: USA, Denmark, Norway, United Arab Emirates, and we invite partners to cooperate.

Social Responsibility

Navalis Group actively participates in social projects, supports children’s sports communities and educational initiatives. The company also supports charitable projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the regions where it operates.

Achievements and Prospects

We are proud of our achievements and strive for further development. The introduction of new services, such as engine repair, machining and electrical work, has significantly expanded the company’s capabilities and improved the quality of customer service. In the future, the company plans to continue expanding its range of services and geographical presence.

Navalis Group also aims to strengthen its position in international markets by participating in major exhibitions and events in the shipbuilding and ship repair industry. This allows not only to develop new areas of activity, but also to exchange experience and knowledge with the best specialists in the industry.

Conclusion

Navalis Group is a company that successfully combines tradition and innovation, striving for sustainable development and high quality of services provided. The company actively implements the principles of sustainable development. Investments in human capital and innovative technologies allow Navalis Group to remain competitive and offer its clients the best solutions in the field of shipbuilding and ship repair.

For more information about Navalis Group and its services, visit the website navalis.eu.com

All the photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and are used with permission.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



