Interview with Diana Akchurina of Easy Communications

For Easy Communications CEO Diana Akchurina, the fascination of marketing communications, in this case in the IT sector, is that it has the power to directly impact companies’ bottom line. As she outlined to us, her tools of choice in this multi-layered discipline include personalization, authenticity, and storytelling.

What inspired you to pursue a career in marketing communications, particularly in the IT industry, and how has your passion evolved over the years?

My journey into marketing communications, particularly in the IT industry, was sparked by a deep fascination with how technology shapes the world and the unique challenge of translating complex technical ideas into messages that resonate with broader audiences. I was inspired by the opportunity to help innovative companies tell their stories and make their value propositions clear and compelling, even to non-technical stakeholders.

Over the years, my passion has evolved as I’ve seen how marketing communications can drive real business outcomes in an industry that moves incredibly fast. The challenge of staying ahead of trends, understanding the ever-changing digital landscape, and finding creative ways to communicate value has kept me motivated. Now, I’m especially interested in how organic marketing tools can be leveraged to support growth during periods of financial optimization, helping IT companies achieve sustainable success even in lean times.

Ultimately, it’s the dynamic nature of the IT space and the ability to make a tangible impact through storytelling that have kept my passion strong and growing.

In your work with IT companies, what do you believe are the most transformative marketing strategies that truly resonate with today’s digital audience?

I’ve found that the most transformative marketing strategies are those that focus on personalization, authenticity, and delivering real value.

Personalization is key. Today’s audience expects tailored experiences, and leveraging data and AI allows IT companies to create messaging and solutions that speak directly to individual needs. This not only boosts engagement but also significantly increases conversion rates by making the customer feel understood and valued.

Another crucial strategy is thought leadership and educational content. The tech space can be complex, and customers appreciate when companies provide valuable insights through blogs, webinars, and white papers. It helps to position the company as an industry leader, building trust and credibility.

Community engagement is also incredibly important. By creating and nurturing a community around the brand—whether through social media, forums, or events—companies can foster deeper relationships with their audience. When customers feel like they’re part of a brand’s ecosystem, they’re more likely to engage and advocate for it.

Finally, transparency is essential, especially through the use of real-world results like customer success stories or case studies. Today’s audience values honesty and wants to see tangible proof of how a product or service has made a difference. This reassures them and helps build trust in the brand.

These strategies, when combined, help IT companies not only stand out in a competitive market but also foster lasting, meaningful relationships with their audience.

You emphasize creating impactful strategies without relying on large-scale tools. How do you tap into creativity and resourcefulness to drive meaningful results for your clients?

Tapping into creativity and resourcefulness is key when you’re working without large-scale tools, and it starts with focusing on the essentials—understanding the client’s core message, their audience, and the most effective way to bridge that gap.

First, I dive deep into understanding the target audience. By getting to know what really resonates with them, we can create personalized and impactful campaigns that cut through the noise. This doesn’t require a huge budget. It’s about crafting a message that speaks directly to their needs and interests, making the most of organic and cost-effective channels.

Storytelling is another powerful tool. I’ve found that strong, relatable stories can captivate audiences more than any expensive campaign ever could. By humanizing the brand and making it relatable, we create emotional connections that leave a lasting impact.

Finally, creativity often comes from constraints. With limited resources, you’re pushed to think outside the box and innovate. Whether it’s repurposing content, utilizing partnerships, or focusing on grassroots efforts like influencer collaborations or community-driven initiatives, it’s about maximizing what you have, rather than relying on more.

Understanding the target audience is at the heart of effective communication. How do you ensure that IT companies stay in tune with their audience’s evolving needs and expectations?

A proactive, continuous approach to communication and engagement starts with establishing a clear feedback loop between the company and its audience, allowing real-time insights into customer pain points, desires, and trends.

First, I encourage IT companies to actively listen to their customers. This means leveraging social media, surveys, and direct customer feedback to understand their evolving challenges and preferences. By regularly engaging with their audience through these channels, companies can gather valuable data about what resonates and what doesn’t, allowing them to adjust their messaging and offerings accordingly.

I also emphasize the importance of monitoring industry trends and competitors. The IT space moves quickly, and staying up to date on the latest technological advancements and market shifts helps companies anticipate what their audience will need next. Regularly analyzing what competitors are doing, as well as keeping an eye on emerging technologies, ensures that companies remain relevant and can adapt their strategies proactively.

Data analytics plays a significant role as well. Even with limited resources, companies can track customer behaviors through website analytics, email engagement, and social media interactions. These metrics help identify shifting preferences and inform decisions about content, product development, and customer engagement.

Finally, building strong, ongoing relationships with customers is crucial. Regular check-ins, user groups, and community events not only strengthen loyalty but also create opportunities for direct feedback. These personal interactions give companies a better sense of how customer needs are evolving, often revealing insights that data alone can’t capture.

What have been some of the most significant challenges you’ve encountered in IT marketing, and how have these challenges shaped your approach to creating innovative solutions?

One of the most significant challenges I’ve faced in IT marketing is conveying the value of highly technical solutions to a diverse audience. IT products can be complex, and not all stakeholders have a technical background. This has shaped my approach by emphasizing the need to simplify messaging without losing the core value of the product. I’ve learned to focus on outcomes rather than features, showing how a product solves real-world problems or enhances business operations, which makes the message resonate with both technical and non-technical audiences.

Another challenge is the fast-paced evolution of the IT landscape. New technologies and trends emerge constantly, making it difficult to stay ahead. This has led me to prioritize agility and continuous learning. I make it a point to stay updated on emerging technologies and market trends, which allows me to create marketing strategies that are not only relevant today but are also adaptable to future changes. Being able to pivot quickly is crucial in this industry.

Additionally, the IT sector is highly competitive, with many companies offering similar solutions. Differentiation has become essential. Instead of focusing solely on product features, I emphasize storytelling and brand positioning to help companies stand out. Building narratives around customer success stories or thought leadership can help a company establish itself as an expert, rather than just another vendor in the space.

Budget constraints are another common challenge, especially for smaller IT companies. This has made me more resourceful and creative in finding cost-effective solutions. I focus on leveraging organic marketing channels, partnerships, and creating content that can be repurposed across different platforms to maximize reach and impact without needing large-scale tools.

In your view, how are digital tools redefining the way IT companies build trust and foster lasting relationships with their customers?

Digital tools are fundamentally reshaping the way IT companies build trust and foster lasting relationships with their customers by providing new ways to engage, personalize, and enhance transparency.

First, data-driven personalization has become a key factor. Digital tools like AI and machine learning allow IT companies to gather insights about customer preferences, behaviors, and needs, enabling them to offer tailored solutions and content. When companies can anticipate customer needs and provide personalized experiences, it creates a sense of being understood, which fosters trust.

Automation and real-time communication tools are also redefining customer relationships. Chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated service platforms allow for immediate, round-the-clock customer support. This kind of instant response time builds credibility and reassures customers that the company is there when they need it, leading to stronger, more reliable relationships.

Moreover, digital transparency is increasingly expected in the IT industry. Customers want to know exactly what’s happening with their data, how it’s being used, and how secure it is. Tools like dashboards, real-time reporting, and open communication channels make it easier for IT companies to demonstrate accountability, thus building trust through transparency.

Finally, community-building through digital platforms has become a significant trend. Social media, forums, and dedicated online communities allow IT companies to engage directly with their customers, share knowledge, and foster a sense of belonging. These digital spaces create opportunities for ongoing dialogue, which helps deepen customer relationships over time.

Having worked with both startups and established corporations, what unique insights have you gained about scaling businesses, and what role does marketing play in this journey?

For startups, the challenge is often about building brand recognition and gaining traction in the market with limited resources. In these cases, marketing must be highly agile, creative, and focused on growth hacking techniques. It’s about identifying quick wins, leveraging organic channels like content marketing, social media, and partnerships to generate buzz and drive early customer engagement. Startups benefit most from marketing strategies that prioritize audience education, storytelling, and positioning as thought leaders in their niche. The role of marketing here is not just about generating leads but also about building a brand identity that resonates deeply with early adopters.

With established corporations, the focus shifts from gaining initial traction to maintaining and expanding market share. For these companies, scaling often means entering new markets, launching new products, or diversifying their services. The role of marketing in this context is more about sophisticated segmentation and personalization. Established companies have the advantage of larger budgets and established brand equity, allowing for more data-driven approaches. Marketing plays a critical role in keeping the brand relevant, ensuring consistent messaging across multiple channels, and aligning with customer expectations as the company grows.

In both cases, marketing is the engine that drives growth. For startups, it’s about creating momentum and achieving visibility with minimal resources. For corporations, it’s about sustaining growth and ensuring that the brand evolves with the market. One common insight I’ve gained is that, regardless of size, successful scaling always depends on understanding your audience deeply, adapting quickly, and aligning marketing efforts with both short-term and long-term business goals.

Ultimately, marketing is a key driver in navigating the complexities of scaling, whether it’s building a foundation from scratch for a startup or fine-tuning strategies for continued growth in an established company.

As a woman leader in a highly competitive and technical field, what key lessons have you learned about leadership, resilience, and empowering others that you would like to share with future female leaders?

In that context, I’ve learned several key lessons about leadership, resilience, and empowerment that I believe can inspire and guide future female leaders.

First, embrace adaptability. In the tech industry, things move quickly, and change is constant. Being adaptable is crucial not only for staying relevant but also for leading effectively. I’ve found that being open to new ideas and willing to pivot when necessary and staying curious are key to overcoming challenges and driving innovation. Flexibility in leadership allows you to navigate uncertainty with confidence and help your team do the same.

Resilience is essential. As women in leadership, we often face additional scrutiny or challenges, particularly in technical fields that are traditionally male-dominated. For me, resilience has been about facing setbacks without letting them undermine my confidence. It’s about persistence—continuing to push forward, learn, and grow, even when things don’t go as planned. Resilience is not just about bouncing back; it’s about growing stronger from each experience. It’s a skill that can be cultivated and one that will serve future female leaders well in overcoming obstacles.

Empowering others is key to effective leadership. Leadership isn’t just about making decisions or setting a vision; it’s about lifting others up along the way. I’ve found that fostering an inclusive environment where diverse voices are heard and valued is one of the most powerful ways to build a successful team. Empowering your team by giving them the space to contribute, take ownership, and grow is critical. For women leaders, this is particularly important; we have the opportunity to break down barriers and create pathways for others who may face similar challenges.

Finally, I’ve learned the importance of self-belief. There will always be moments of doubt, but trusting in your abilities and knowing your worth are fundamental. Women in leadership need to remember that our unique perspectives and approaches are strengths, not liabilities. By embracing our authenticity and recognizing the value we bring, we can lead with confidence and inspire others to do the same.

For future female leaders, the key lessons I’ve learned are to stay adaptable, resilient, and focused on empowering those around you, all while maintaining belief in your own potential. Leadership is a journey, and these principles can guide you as you navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

