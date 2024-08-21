London Business School (LBS) has introduced a new online course, “Fintech Forward: Strategies for Incumbents and Startups,” designed to equip professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the fast-evolving fintech sector. Launching on September 21, the course, led by experts Gary Dushnitsky and Paul Christensen, covers key innovations like AI and big data, alongside strategies from leading fintech organizations. Participants will engage in fintech experiments, develop forward-looking proposals, and gain access to a global peer network, empowering them to harness the full potential of financial technologies for growth.

Related Readings: