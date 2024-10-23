London Business School (LBS) Dean Sergei Guriev has congratulated Daron Acemoglu (MIT), Simon Johnson (MIT), and James A. Robinson (University of Chicago) on winning the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The renowned economists were honored “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity,” with all three maintaining strong ties to LBS.

Acemoglu, who received an Honorary Doctorate from LBS in 2018, has frequently presented at the School, including a 2023 Wheeler Institute for Business and Development event with LBS Professor Elias Papaioannou. Robinson also participated in the Wheeler Institute’s ‘African History through the Lens of Economics’ series.

Dean Guriev remarked, “Daron, Simon, and Jim are incredibly deserving of this honour. Their groundbreaking research has profoundly shaped the field of economics. We are proud of our connections with them and look forward to welcoming them back to LBS.”

