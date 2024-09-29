Marcus Wylie By

There’s an old adage: “If it’s to be, it’s up to me.” This reflects a vital leadership truth—real transformation starts from within. Exceptional leadership stems from deep self-awareness and using those insights to create a meaningful, long-term impact for your employees and stakeholders.

During my training sessions for global organisations around wellbeing I talk to them about five key facets of self-leadership: self-awareness, self-esteem, purpose, authenticity, and resilience. Mastering these five areas empowers leaders to drive transformation with clarity and confidence:

1. Self-Awareness

Self-awareness is essential for effective leadership. Without it, you might keep things going temporarily, but cracks will appear over time. It’s about understanding your strengths, recognizing your limitations, and knowing how your actions affect others.

Think of yourself as a fruit. Are you a grape, with qualities right at the surface, or a pineapple, with a tough, or even extravagant, exterior guarding a tender core? Leaders often feel the need to be adaptable, which is important, but overdoing it can make you lose sight of what makes you unique. Success comes from embracing your true self and playing to your strengths. Who and what is the juice that is on the inside of your fruit?

At Insights, we use a framework of four colour energies—Fiery Red, Cool Blue, Earth Green, and Sunshine Yellow—to help leaders understand their preferences and areas for growth. By knowing yourself better, you lead with empathy, foster a more cohesive team, and build a stronger organisation.

2. Self-Esteem

Gandhi once said, “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” When there’s a disconnect between these, it disrupts your well-being.

For example, holding back your true thoughts in an unwelcoming environment can drain your energy and erode your self-esteem. On the other hand, expressing yourself in alignment with your values leads to a surge of energy and a deeper sense of connection. Some may consider this a process of ‘speaking your truth’. It takes courage to talk from the heart.

If you find yourself in a draining environment, step back and reassess. Focus on what you can appreciate in that situation. Shifting your mindset to focus on gains instead of gaps helps improve your self-esteem and transforms a negative environment into one that nourishes you.

3. Purpose

Purpose helps you stay centered, whether you are having a good or a bad day.

In our workshops, we ask leaders to identify three words that resonate with them on a good day, drawing from the four colour energies: Fiery Red, Sunshine Yellow, Cool Blue, and Earth Green. These traits, when prioritised, bring fulfillment and help you present the best version of yourself.

For instance, on a good day you might describe yourself as sincere, inquisitive, and enthusiastic — traits that, when prioritised, bring a sense of fulfillment as you present the most purposeful version of yourself. On bad days, however, you might feel withdrawn, distracted, or agitated.

The key is not striving for perfection but balancing your behavior between good and bad days – I say that 80% good and 20% bad is realistic. Bad days are inevitable, but by embracing them and accepting that you are allowed an off day, you maintain a healthier approach to both work and life, keeping you aligned with your purpose.

By living in a zone of stretch and growth, as opposed to a zone of comfort, it is inevitable that you will occasionally bring that bad day energy as you reach for something better, or travel through a learning curve.

4. Authenticity

As a leader, it’s common to project calmness even when you feel the opposite. Yet, suppressing your true self or blaming others for mistakes will lead to stress, burnout, or disengagement. Authentic leadership starts with being true to yourself and fostering an environment where others can do the same.

Here are five ways to lead authentically:

Take Responsibility: Accountability is the foundation of authenticity. Own your actions and encourage your team to reflect on their contributions to outcomes. Let Go of Pretense: Avoid wearing masks or trying to fit into a mould. Embrace who you are, and encourage your team to do the same, fostering a genuine and productive work environment. Express Yourself: Speak openly and create an environment where your team feels safe to express their concerns. This builds trust and ensures all voices are heard. Respond Consciously: Align your actions with your core values. Make sure your decisions reflect the culture you want to build. Be Present: Focus on the present moment and give people your undivided attention. Encourage your team to do the same, staying engaged with current challenges instead of dwelling on past mistakes or future worries.

By leading with authenticity, you create a stronger, more cohesive team and preserve your own well-being.

5. Resilience

Leadership inherently comes with stress, making resilience—a leader’s ability to bounce back from challenges—vital for long-term success.

I say that worrying is like rocking in a chair—it keeps you busy but doesn’t get you anywhere. Instead of worrying, focus on what you can control.

Identify the sources of stress in your life and assess whether you can influence them. If you can, act. If not, let them go. When I say ‘let it go’, I don’t just mean a quiet, behind the scenes form of letting it go, I mean a full Disney’s Frozen blockbuster version, as you liberate your spirit by singing with every ounce of you energy: ‘Let it go, let it go…turn away and slam the door!’.

Developing resilience allows you to maintain your well-being and be a better leader for others.

Prioritising your well-being is also key to building resilience. Learn from others in your work or personal life. For some, well-being might focus on the mind, body, or overall life balance. The opportunities are there—take them.

Ultimately, leadership begins within. By mastering self-awareness, self-esteem, purpose, authenticity, and resilience, you become not only a more effective leader but a more fulfilled one.

In an ever-changing business landscape, leading from within ensures you’re prepared to inspire and drive positive change—both for your team and yourself.

