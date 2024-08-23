LA County Women’s Leadership Conference

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Women’s Leadership Conference brought over 1,000 attendees to the iconic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles for a day of inspiration and empowerment under the theme “I’m Possible.”

The sold-out event opened Aug. 15 with remarks from Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey P. Horvath who set the stage for a dynamic event focused on empowering women to pursue leadership and personal growth.

“Everything is possible when women support one another and call new and marginalized voices into the work of Los Angeles County,” said Chair Horvath. “The inspiring discussions and connections created through the Women’s Leadership Conference are sure to support a more innovative, inclusive, and successful Los Angeles County.”

Keynote speakers delivered powerful presentations on topics ranging from environmental justice and advocacy for the disability community. Attendees also engaged in insightful breakout sessions that offered practical tools for both personal and professional development.

In addition to keynote speakers and breakout sessions, the event featured an exhibitor fair, networking opportunities, and complimentary professional headshots. Participants left with swag-filled gift bags and the inspiration to pursue their goals with confidence.

Founded by the Los Angeles County Public Works Women’s Leadership Council in 2010, the Women’s Leadership Conference is dedicated to empowering women to pursue and cultivate personal and leadership professional growth.

For more information about the 2024 Los Angeles County Women’s Leadership Conference and future events, visit LACountyWomensLeadership.org.