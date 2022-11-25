Know Why CCNP Certification Is The Key To Success In The Networking Industry?

Acquiring a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certification authenticates your ability to execute as well as troubleshoot both WAN and LAN networks. Additionally, you will be validated as someone who can collaborate with experts on issues related to wireless, voice, video solutions, and advanced security. The certification is fit for those who have at least a year of experience in networking.

Those attaining the certificate are recognised for possessing a valuable set of skills needed in enterprise roles like systems engineer, network technician, network engineer, support engineer, and more. Before applying for CCNP certification, you are required to get CCNA certified. In this blog, we have listed the reasons that make Cisco certification the key to success in the Networking industry.

Reasons for CCNP Certification Being the Key to Success in the Networking Industry

Higher salary potential

Acquiring a CCNP certification will make you eligible for a wide range of employment opportunities, and you will have a chance of earning a higher salary.

Higher job availability

The certification qualifies you for different types of jobs, including computers and information systems manager; IT manager, computer systems and network administrator; network engineer; engineer projects and computer network architect.

An opportunity to keep pace with the technology

Technology surrounds all of us. What can be a better way to keep your career growth than to keep pace with the current technology? With CCNP certification, you get an opportunity to do just that.

Skill recognition

The CCNP training allows you to showcase your advanced computer networking skills and knowledge. Having a certification from a reputed company like Cisco translates into you being recognised as a reliable person who has received one of the best training programs available in the industry.

Resume gets a boost

Your resume summarises all your skills, education, and work experience. Once an employer spots a CCNP certification on a resume, they tend to think of the applicant as someone who will stay with the organisation and serve as a valuable asset to it. Such certification also demonstrates your passion for education and learning.

Self-confidence builds up

Having a CCNP certification can boost your self-confidence. Compared to being afraid of applying for jobs due to under qualifications, your confidence builds up with this certification as you know that you possess a top-notch certification in a constantly growing industry.

You are offered advanced training

While you prepare for your CCNP exam, you will be trained in different areas of computer networking, including configuration, network design, troubleshooting, and installation. The experience and training you get a chance to acquire through this certification will make you ready for a diverse range of career opportunities.

The job growth is excellent

Apart from boosting your resume and making you eligible for decent jobs in the computer networking industry, a CCNP certification also puts you at the top of the list when it comes to career advancements and promotions. Even if you want to switch the company, you will be able to obtain a better job without having to start from square zero.

As the technology industry continues to emerge and develop, having a top-notch certification in this field will make you eligible for positions with high growth in the coming years.

Become eligible for more advanced certifications

The CCNP certification works as a stepping stone for more advanced certifications as you get the training necessary for those certifications. Therefore, earning this certification prepares you for further education.

Gain a deep understanding of the computer networking industry

When preparing the CCNP course for the test, you gain a profound understanding of the industry. Not only this, when preparing to pass its test, you spend a good amount of time studying, and it gives you a good idea about the field you will be working in. Once you get the certification, you are known to understand most of the requirements of your field. It also indicates that you possess the technical skills needed to find solutions to a diverse range of problems related to the industry and save the company from malicious threats and viruses.

Get a chance to work in different countries of the world

Even if you don’t have prior experience in the field, CCNP certification offers you great career opportunities in different IT-equipped and emerging countries like Dubai, India, Nigeria, the UK, and Australia.

Conclusion

The International Information System Incorporation makes it clear that hiring employees with security certifications is necessary for a marked improvement in an organisation. As these certifications are earned by very few people every year, those who have them will make it big in this industry. Having a CCNP certification confirms that you have the right knowledge, training, expertise, and commitment to keep pace in the industry. Even though earning this certification is a bit challenging, you will definitely attain it if you are dedicated and hardworking.