Swedish payments firm Klarna has cut hundreds of jobs by deploying AI chatbots to handle customer queries, with further reductions expected. CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski revealed that the AI assistant now performs the work of 700 employees, slashing issue resolution time from 11 minutes to just two. As a result, Klarna’s workforce has decreased from 5,000 to 3,800 within a year, primarily through attrition. The company’s first-half revenue rose 27% to 13.3 billion crowns, with adjusted profits of 673 million crowns. Klarna is eyeing a potential IPO next year, possibly in the U.S.

