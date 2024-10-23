In today’s fast-paced world, the stress from long work hours, juggling household chores, and managing daily responsibilities can take a serious toll on your body. After a hectic day, your mind might be craving rest, but if your mattress isn’t up to the task, restful sleep can seem like an impossible dream. All you need in these times is the best mattress for stress relief in India.

Luckily, sleep experts have tested and reviewed some of the best mattresses in India and narrowed down the options to three top performers that promise stress-free, comfortable nights. These mattresses are from India’s #1 mattress brand and include the Pro Fitrest Luxury, Pro Nexa Luxury, and Spinetech Air Luxury, all of which are designed to enhance sleep quality by providing the perfect balance of comfort, support, and innovative sleep technologies.

Let’s dive into what makes these three mattresses the ultimate choices for stress-free sleep!

1. Pro FitRest Luxury: your sleep solution for cosy nights

If you’re on the hunt for a mattress that hugs your body just right and supports every curve, the Pro FitRest Luxury mattress is calling your name. Packed with Sleepwell’s Acuprofile Technology, this mattress is a masterclass in ergonomic design. It’s like having your personal sleep coach that ensures you wake up feeling refreshed and stress-free every morning.

Why you’ll love Pro FitRest Luxury mattress

Luxurious comfort : Imagine sinking into a mattress that’s plush and inviting, giving you that dreamy sensation of floating. That’s exactly what the Pro FitRest Luxury mattress delivers. It boasts a generous thickness of 15 cm (6 inches), cocooning you in layers of comfort that make it feel like you’re being cradled by clouds. This level of cushioning not only enhances your sleep experience but also makes it easier to drift off after a long, tiring day.

: Imagine sinking into a mattress that’s plush and inviting, giving you that dreamy sensation of floating. That’s exactly what the Pro FitRest Luxury mattress delivers. It boasts a generous thickness of 15 cm (6 inches), cocooning you in layers of comfort that make it feel like you’re being cradled by clouds. This level of cushioning not only enhances your sleep experience but also makes it easier to drift off after a long, tiring day. Healthy breathability: With Pro FitRest Luxury, you can literally say goodbye to sweaty nights! Thanks to its advanced design, the mattress promotes superior air circulation, ensuring that heat and humidity are effectively dissipated. This means you can enjoy a cooler, fresher sleep environment, allowing you to wake up feeling revitalised rather than overheated. So, no more tossing and turning in search of that cool spot!

With Pro FitRest Luxury, you can literally say goodbye to sweaty nights! Thanks to its advanced design, the mattress promotes superior air circulation, ensuring that heat and humidity are effectively dissipated. This means you can enjoy a cooler, fresher sleep environment, allowing you to wake up feeling revitalised rather than overheated. So, no more tossing and turning in search of that cool spot! Contour-hugging support: The innovative Impressions Foam, one of the core layers, is where the magic happens. This unique layer of foam naturally moulds to your body’s contours, providing personalised support that enhances your comfort. Not only does this contouring help alleviate pressure points, but it also boosts blood circulation, making it an excellent choice for muscle recovery. Whether you’ve had a tough workout or a stressful day, this mattress helps you bounce back by giving your body the support it craves.

The innovative Impressions Foam, one of the core layers, is where the magic happens. This unique layer of foam naturally moulds to your body’s contours, providing personalised support that enhances your comfort. Not only does this contouring help alleviate pressure points, but it also boosts blood circulation, making it an excellent choice for muscle recovery. Whether you’ve had a tough workout or a stressful day, this mattress helps you bounce back by giving your body the support it craves. Smooth, premium feel: The Pro FitRest Luxury mattress isn’t just about comfort; it’s also about luxury. With a Euro top finish made from premium knitted fabric, you’ll enjoy a soft, smooth texture that feels incredible against your skin. Plus, this fabric is tear-resistant and built to last, so you can rest easy knowing your mattress will stand the test of time while still feeling as good as new.

Who Should Choose Pro FitRest Luxury?

If you often wake up with aches and pains or simply want the best mattress in India that contours to your body for maximum comfort, the Pro FitRest Luxury is your best bet. It’s also recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for its ability to aid muscle recovery. Whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach, this mattress is designed to support your body’s natural curves and help you wake up feeling refreshed—no stress, just pure comfort.

Size : Available in all sizes

: Available in all sizes Thickness : 15 and 20 cm

: 15 and 20 cm Price : Starts from ₹9,454.00

: Starts from ₹9,454.00 Warranty: 25 years warranty

2. Pro Nexa Luxury: Because you deserve the best

For those who love a little extra luxury in their life, say hello to Pro Nexa Luxury— Sleepwell’s plush, premium offering. From the first touch of its soft, European-knitted fabric, you’ll know you’re in for a treat. But it’s not just about looks. With 8 layers of pure comfort and innovation, this mattress takes sleep to another level, lending itself the title of one of the best mattresses for quality sleep.

With its luxurious plushness, superior support, and patented technology rigorously lab-tested and certified by RMIT University in Australia, the Pro Nexa has become one of Sleepwell’s top-selling products and a favourite among consumers.

What Makes Pro Nexa a star

Luxurious plushness : If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping on a cloud, the Pro Nexa mattress is your ticket to that fantasy. With its sumptuous layers, it provides a soft, contouring support that gently cradles your body with up to 67% more precision than other mattresses. This plushness not only makes for an incredibly comfortable night’s sleep but also helps you feel weightless, allowing you to relax fully and wake up rejuvenated.

: If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping on a cloud, the Pro Nexa mattress is your ticket to that fantasy. With its sumptuous layers, it provides a soft, contouring support that gently cradles your body with up to 67% more precision than other mattresses. This plushness not only makes for an incredibly comfortable night’s sleep but also helps you feel weightless, allowing you to relax fully and wake up rejuvenated. Superior support : The magic of the Pro Nexa mattress lies in its combination of Sleepwell Pro Nexa® foam and Resitec® foam. This dynamic duo offers 32% better pressure relief than other mattresses and ensures that your body remains perfectly aligned throughout the night. Whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper, this is one of the best mattresses for stress relief in India , thanks to its ability to ease you into a peaceful slumber.

: The magic of the Pro Nexa mattress lies in its combination of Sleepwell Pro Nexa® foam and Resitec® foam. This dynamic duo offers 32% better pressure relief than other mattresses and ensures that your body remains perfectly aligned throughout the night. Whether you’re a side, back, or stomach sleeper, this is one of the , thanks to its ability to ease you into a peaceful slumber. Anti-skid technology : Tired of your mattress sliding around while you sleep? The Pro Nexa comes equipped with cutting-edge anti-skid technology, which keeps your mattress securely in place. Say goodbye to those annoying night time shifts and enjoy uninterrupted sleep, knowing your mattress will stay right where you want it.

: Tired of your mattress sliding around while you sleep? The Pro Nexa comes equipped with cutting-edge anti-skid technology, which keeps your mattress securely in place. Say goodbye to those annoying night time shifts and enjoy uninterrupted sleep, knowing your mattress will stay right where you want it. Exceptional air circulation : The Pro Nexa doesn’t just excel in comfort; it boasts exceptional air circulation that sets it apart from traditional memory foam mattresses. It dissipates heat 27% faster, ensuring a cool, sweat-free sleep experience. This superior cooling ability means you no longer have to drench yourself in sweat on those hot summer nights.

: The Pro Nexa doesn’t just excel in comfort; it boasts exceptional air circulation that sets it apart from traditional memory foam mattresses. It dissipates heat 27% faster, ensuring a cool, sweat-free sleep experience. This superior cooling ability means you no longer have to drench yourself in sweat on those hot summer nights. Neem Fresche technology: Sleep well knowing you’re protected! The Pro Nexa features Neem Fresche technology, an antibacterial shield that guards against dust mites, allergies, and respiratory issues. This innovative protection creates a cleaner and healthier sleep environment, so you can breathe easy and enjoy a peaceful night’s rest without worrying about allergens.

Who should choose Pro Nexa Luxury?

If you’re a fan of relaxing sleep experiences and want the best mattress for quality sleep that’s equal parts cosy and supportive, Pro Nexa Luxury has your back (literally!). This mattress is ideal for couples, luxury seekers, and hot sleepers who need excellent air circulation and heat dissipation to keep things cool.

Size : Available in all sizes

: Available in all sizes Thickness : 17.5 and 20 cm

: 17.5 and 20 cm Price : Starts from ₹17,688.00

: Starts from ₹17,688.00 Warranty: 7 years warranty

3. Pro Spinetech Luxury: The ultimate in ortho care

Dealing with back issues? Look no further than by Sleepwell. It combines plush comfort with orthopaedic support, making it a go-to choice for anyone seeking the perfect balance of softness and spinal alignment. Owing to its unique layered construction and back-friendly support, it is counted amongst the best mattresses for stress relief in India.

Sleepwell Pro Spinetech mattress is the recommended and preferred mattress for spine health by the Indian Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (IAOS).

Why Spinetech Air Luxury is a game-changer

Complete spinal adaptation : One of the best features of the Spinetech Air Luxury mattress is its 3-zoned resilience. This innovative design provides targeted support exactly where your body needs it most, ensuring your spine is perfectly aligned no matter your sleeping position.

: One of the best features of the Spinetech Air Luxury mattress is its 3-zoned resilience. This innovative design provides targeted support exactly where your body needs it most, ensuring your spine is perfectly aligned no matter your sleeping position. Healthy breathability : The Spinetech Air Luxury mattress is engineered for healthy breathability, ensuring that air flows freely throughout the night. It helps dissipate heat effectively, keeping you cool and comfortable even on warmer nights.

: The Spinetech Air Luxury mattress is engineered for healthy breathability, ensuring that air flows freely throughout the night. It helps dissipate heat effectively, keeping you cool and comfortable even on warmer nights. Contour-hugging comfort : Featuring responsive Impressions Foam, the Spinetech mattress is designed to hug your body’s curves, providing a soft, snug fit while enhancing blood circulation. The contour-hugging design not only improves comfort but also helps alleviate pressure points, allowing for a more restful sleep.

: Featuring responsive Impressions Foam, the Spinetech mattress is designed to hug your body’s curves, providing a soft, snug fit while enhancing blood circulation. The contour-hugging design not only improves comfort but also helps alleviate pressure points, allowing for a more restful sleep. Anti-skid bottom fabric: It comes with an anti-skid bottom fabric, ensuring it stays securely in place, even if you toss and turn. This feature adds to the overall stability of your sleep environment, so you can move freely without worrying about your mattress sliding out of position.

Who should choose Spinetech Air Luxury?

Spinetech Air Luxury is perfect for anyone struggling with back pain or spinal issues, offering medium-firm support to keep your spine aligned while still providing a plush, comfortable feel. Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, this is one of the best mattresses in India that will ensure you wake up pain-free and ready to take on the day.

Size : Available in all sizes

: Available in all sizes Thickness : 17.5 and 20 cm

: 17.5 and 20 cm Price : Starts from ₹22,560

: Starts from ₹22,560 Warranty: 7 years warranty

Final thoughts

Sleep isn’t just about shutting your eyes—it’s about recharging, refreshing, and tackling the day ahead. And with the best mattresses in India such as the Pro FitRest Luxury, Pro Nexa Luxury, and Pro Spinetech Luxury, stress-free sleep is no longer a dream but a reality. So, why wait? Explore these options today and give yourself the gift of a luxurious sleep experience.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



