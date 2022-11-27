Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Global Retail Industry

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry is worth $136 billion in 2022 and still growing exponentially. Now, whether small businesses or Fortune 500 companies, almost all industries across the world are trying to include this technology in their corporate strategy to have a competitive advantage. If we specifically talk about the retail industry, the Fortune Business Insights report says that between 2021 to 2028, AI in the retail industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.5%. These numbers display the extensive opportunities that artificial intelligence companies have to infiltrate the retail industry. Thus, we decided to explore how AI is impacting the retail industry to become popular among retail entrepreneurs. Furthermore, in this blog, we are discussing some of the major influences of AI on the retail industry.

1. Improving the efficiency of decision-making

AI in the retail industry helps retailers in making statistics-based decisions. AI systems are fueled with a huge chunk of historical data which helps them in making more efficient decisions. Predicting demands, profits, losses, prices, stock markets, and inflation are some of the facts that can be predicted by AI. With the help of AI, retailers can also maintain and clean the quantitative data with better efficiency, accuracy, and speed.

2. Smarter customer assistance strategies

By using AI chatbots, smarter and faster customer resolutions, and smart product testing, AI is helping retailers in keeping customers happy smartly. The technology is smart enough to learn multiple languages, accents, dialects, and more. Such features help the technology in understanding customer queries better and in offering more customized resolutions to keep them happier with the brand. AI in chatbots also helps retailers target more than their usual markets by getting rid of language barriers that were in between customers and retailers.

3. Automation across several processes

AI enables smooth automation across retail operations including manufacturing, supply chain, accounting, human resources, and other such processes. AI helps businesses in streamlining the planning process and its execution across several different operations. Its analytics-based parameters observe and prepare fact-based roadmaps to help retailers in achieving the best productivity possible through automation. Automation also helps in keeping an eye on cyber threats, hardware malfunctioning, inventories, prices, order placements, order deliveries, and more. Retailers can also deploy in some businesses where automation can take care of the business starting from the order placement, manufacturing, and delivery of the product.

4. Optimizing the digital presence of the organization

A retailer in the modern market has to build a web presence as well. Thus, it gets important to optimize the web presence in a way that more and more visibility across target markets can be achieved. And, with the increasing adaption of the internet globally, the competition to be visible across the internet has also rapidly increased. Businesses like Google which offers competitive platforms like search engines keep updating their AIs and algorithms to keep an eye on the web presence of businesses like retailers to rank them according to the quality of their virtual content.

Businesses with a virtual presence that search engines find the most suitable as per their algorithms are usually found easily by the target audience. Here, to rank the right businesses for the target customer who is looking for a suitable business for their needs, AI observes a few things such as the age of the web presence of a business, the location of the business, types of the product or services they provide, etc.

5. Target marketing and customized offers

AI is capable of using customers’ buying behavior to offer them the right advertisements so the right retailers can be visible to the right customers. Additionally, businesses also use AI to customize the offers for customers on the basis of the frequency of their purchases. These customized ads and offers are known for good conversion rates.

To optimize such AIs or to leverage them, there are plenty of affiliate marketing organizations running to help industries in reaching the right customers. AI uses technologies such as deep learning to observe and collect the massive amounts of data users generate whenever they do anything on the internet. Then machine learning uses this data to predict the need of the customer and accordingly, AI decides what ads to show them for good conversion rates.

6. Supply chain management

The success of retailers also depends on how well and how fast they can deliver their products to customers. So, to improve this experience, brands like Amazon are already using AI in their supply chain management processes. This type of AI is deployed across various processes involved in the supply chain such as inventory management, delivery tracking, product demands, and more. The goal is to ensure that the requirements of customers are properly targeted and goods are delivered to them in the best possible condition and as fast as possible. To ensure all this, retailers deploy AI to keep an eye on all supply chain processes.

Wrapping Up

Well, these were a few reasons why modern entrepreneurs prefer to adopt AI in businesses. As the needs and lifestyles of modern customers have increased the requirement for a technology that can help retailers in keeping up with customers’ demands has increased as well. AI is one such technology that has been helping companies in growing their businesses while also making wiser decisions to survive and thrive in the global competition. The points that we discussed above helped us in understanding how impactful AI is for retailers across the globe and these points also make it exciting to observe the future of AI in the retail industry.