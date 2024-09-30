Phone devices today are full-fledged pocket computers. We perform many useful actions with their help. It is not difficult to view incoming e-mails, call a subscriber and even do online shopping from your smartphone. Access to the Internet gives great opportunities, and installed applications accelerate interaction with different sites. However, our visibility on the Web is not only interesting for us. Tracking a subscriber is quite an easy task for fraudsters.

The question arises: how to become invisible to criminals, while remaining in the comfort zone and taking advantage of all the benefits of modern technology? Many would think that it is necessary to temporarily disconnect the phone, take out the SIM card to become “incognito” or use two devices (one for important meetings and work, the other – for home use). Undoubtedly, these are effective ways to get rid of tracking, but they deprive all the advantages that gives a modern gadget. If you set up your smartphone correctly, as well as study the tips, it is real to classify your identity on the Internet and do not compromise criminals for illegal actions in relation to your data and material assets.

Features of tracking: who needs it and why

So, who can follow the subscriber? No matter how banal it sounds, but spouses sometimes practice such a way to incriminate the other half in cheating. However, these are just “flowers”, because in fact, you are being watched by a loving partner. “Berries” are tracking the subscriber of strangers for manipulation purposes, calculating his data, contacts, and addresses. Thanks to the tricks of fraudsters, it is not difficult to find out your location, even your place of work and favorite hobby. All this can be used against you.

We often search, call, use GPS and much more from our phone. That’s why it’s imperative that you make the following on time:

clean your cache regularly and use a VPN or proxy to keep your data safe;

delete the history of calls and correspondence;

temporarily enable airplane mode and remove location consent if you’re worried about your safety;

clean your email and regularly block spammers;

use an end-to-end encrypted messenger for communication, rather than texting and voice messages.

In some cases, the best thing to do is not to take your device to an important meeting, trip or even for a walk, or to turn it off. If, of course, the gadget will not be needed at the event.

A few tips to prevent subscriber and user snooping on the web

A device with a large screen is often used for navigation. Therefore, we can not turn off geolocation for a long time. However, such a thing is still foreseen. In that case, a reasonable solution would be to install an offline map on the device.

There are a few more recommendations regarding the safety of the subscriber:



Uninstall software that you doubt. Read reviews before downloading it to your device. Also, be aware that some apps require permissions to different system folders. Password your login and update your browser passwords, also complete double authentication. Install antivirus software to detect malware that is monitoring your activities.

Use common sense, and don’t believe those who tell you that you are paranoid and that third parties have been looking at user information for a long time. Everyone has a different set of values. In the most extreme case, you can do a factory reset, but before that, you need to save important data and transfer all files to a PC or laptop.

So, how to find a tracking subscriber? If you notice that someone is constantly writing, sending messages, calling you, it is possible that someone is following you. The reverse phone lookup program will allow you to determine the identity of the person who is following you. The tool knows how to process information and offers invaluable experience of subscriber verification completely free of charge.