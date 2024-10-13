By Natalia Cebotari

Building a network is more than just collecting contacts—it’s about fostering deep, meaningful relationships. In this article, Natalia Cebotari shares five key strategies for authentic networking, drawn from her experience in four industries. Learn how genuine connections can lead to unexpected opportunities, without a transactional mindset.

At one point, I was earning more money from what started as side projects—all opportunities created by my extensive network—than my annual salary working for a renowned tech firm.

This was not my initial intention—I wanted to create communities that had a positive impact. Organically, projects began to emerge: a media outlet, a major edtech conference, and a consulting business. Well-known organizations—including some listed on Forbes—started to show interest in what I was doing.

So how did this happen?

All of this was the result of recommendations—people who vouched for the quality of my work and knew what I was capable of accomplishing.

There’s an irony in all this, though. If I had built my network with the sole purpose of monetizing it, these projects likely would not have happened.

People can sense what your intentions are, and if you try to turn your network into a sales funnel, it will burn out quickly, and your relationships will suffer.

Can you monetize your network?

Before we look into this, remember that it is all about maintaining authenticity. It is about the quality and depth of your relationships, more than it is about how many people you know or how you can push them to secure a deal.

In fact, networking, often, is not a two-way street—it is one-sided, and you are the giver. As Adam Grant said in Give and Take, the most meaningful way to succeed is to help others succeed.

People will always remember how you made them feel. And at some point, someone you helped when they needed it the most might come back with a multi-million-dollar contract or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Fundamentals of a networking strategy

The first step is the simplest. Yet, many people often overlook it. It is to remember people. That’s right—remember who they are, what they do, and what they care about.

While tools like personal CRMs can remind you of important dates and past conversations, they often fall short in building genuine connections. I once even hired someone to help me organize valuable information. However, the challenge with such systems is that they can quickly become outdated. Relying solely on automated reminders for special occasions can make interactions feel impersonal. True rapport is built through live, ongoing conversations—asking about a person’s well-being, their current projects, or topics they care about—without relying on pre-scheduled prompts. It’s this personal touch that truly fosters meaningful relationships.

The second important point is to get to know the people in your immediate environment. For instance, I always advise students and young professionals who are eager to network not to chase connections with those far from them, but to first get to know everyone in their group, course, or campus. And not just by learning their names and interests—ask about their families, hobbies, and friends. Remember the simple rule of networking: one deep connection gives you at least three additional contacts.

Potential pitfalls, and how to avoid them

Today, many people are focused on collecting contacts. But that negates the main purpose of networking, which is building relationships that align with your goals.

Instead, do your research on who you’d like to meet and why. Once you connect with them, follow up and stay engaged. This is crucial to long-term success, especially in a fast-paced environment where individuals are constantly bombarded by direct messages and follow requests.

The role of social media

From my perspective, personal branding and social media are not everything when it comes to monetizing a network. Building a personal brand can be done in ways that do not involve being constantly connected online. It is much more important to make a mark in your industry.

Remember that you don’t need endless connections—one significant contribution can lead to the right opportunities.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, turning relationships into long-term opportunities requires letting go of a transactional mindset and focusing on deep, human-to-human connections.

By interacting genuinely, following up, and helping others when possible, you can create a considerable amount of goodwill that can return to you exponentially and open unexpected doors. Finally, the best way to expand your network is to build something great—create something and share it with the world.

Go to top

About the Author