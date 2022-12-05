How to Make the Document Scanning Process More Efficient

While in many ways, we’ve nearly completed our transition into the digital age, part of completing that process lies in digitising paper documents. The document scanning process necessary to achieve this can be tiresome and prolonged, a frustrating necessity of modern life.

Except, it doesn’t have to be this way. There are multiple ways to make the document scanning process easier and more efficient. Whilst the preferred option is to find a document scanning service provider, let’s also take a look at some ways to achieve this process of efficiency to help you on your document scanning mission.

Use an automatic feeder

While there are certain situations where it’s appropriate to feed sheets into the scanner individually, this is generally not the most efficient method of scanning documents. For fragile documents and books, feed them individually – for everything else, use an automatic document feeder (ADF).

This massively speeds up the scanning process. Make sure you do a short test run before you do a larger document – once you’re certain it’s set up correctly, you can simply put the stack of papers in, and let the machine do its magic. This makes the process quicker, and allows you to get on with other tasks while it churns away.

Outsource to a document-scanning specialist

Of course, the most effective way of increasing the efficiency of document scanning is to outsource it to a professional service. This often comes with multiple benefits. The results will generally be better than those you could achieve with your own equipment, due to the professional’s increased expertise and premium tools.

It can also save you money – specialist services do this for a living, and can often complete the task a lot more quickly. Compared to paying one of your employees to stand by a slow printer/scanner, you can potentially save quite a bit.

Check the document before feeding it in

Spending a few seconds double-checking every sheet in the document can save you a lot of time in the future. You need to make sure that every single page has had any staples taken out, or they could get stuck and potentially even damage the scanner.

You also need to ensure that each page will lay flat in the scanner; a torn corner or a rip in the side can cause a jam, which could take a lot of time to sort out.

Mess the stack up, just a little

If you’ve scanned many documents before, you’ll know all about double feeding. That dreaded moment when you see the digital file has skipped a page – you double-check, and see that the page it skipped isn’t missing from the pile you just scanned.

This can happen when two sheets of the document are ‘stuck’ together. To avoid this, try shuffling the sheets just a little. Getting a small air gap in helps to avoid this annoying phenomenon, increasing the overall efficiency of your scanning process.

By following these simple tips, you can hopefully save yourself a lot of time and effort when scanning documents. Although at the end of the day, as we mentioned above, the best way to do this is via outsourcing.