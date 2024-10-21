Continuing education courses are vital for your professional development, thanks to their ability to refresh your skills and equip you with newer ones so you can keep up with industrial changes. However, the industry of creating and selling online continuing education has been growing quite rapidly, and while that’s good news for educators, it may not be for you as a cosmetologist.

An abundance of providers makes it more complicated to pinpoint the best providers so that you not only complete the mandated CE requirements fast but also get a high-quality education that will add real value to your career. So, what steps should you take when choosing a cosmetology CE provider?

1. Assess Your Needs

Don’t jump into the selection of providers yet before taking a moment to assess your professional needs. Your best bet would be to start with the legal requirements then you can consider the skills or knowledge gaps you should fill and their alignment with your career.

Don't jump into the selection of providers yet before taking a moment to assess your professional needs. Your best bet would be to start with the legal requirements then you can consider the skills or knowledge gaps you should fill and their alignment with your career. Make sure to check your state's cosmetology CE requirements, as different states have different requirements for CE courses.

2. Create a List of Accredited Providers You Like

There are many amazing continuing education providers out there, but not all are accredited. Not to say that non-accredited providers offer substandard courses, but some states’ licensing boards will only approve your CE hours if you’ve earned them through taking an approved course from a recognised provider. For instance, a cosmetologist in Texas would have to check the TDLR’s Continuing Education Provider List to certify that the school they want to enrol in is listed.

Checking your preferred provider against such lists assures you that they are credible so you can purchase the course with great confidence that it contains the right CE topics.

3. Pay Great Attention to the Course’s Production Quality

Simply verifying that a provider is listed on the licensing board’s website isn’t enough to guarantee great results. You’d want to go the extra mile to verify the course’s technological and presentation quality to ensure it’s as high as possible. The audio and visuals should be clear enough to help you focus better, but that’s not all.

Choosing courses that come with additional benefits such as being fully narrated or offering lifetime access gives you better value for your money.

4. Select a Provider With Expert and Licensed Instructors

Another reliable way to determine a course provider’s suitability is to check their instructors’ experience and accreditation. You should only purchase a course if it’s taught or created by expert and licensed tutors. It’s better when the instructors have specialised training in your field since they can offer high-quality instructions on what you can do to grow in your profession.

5. Check Reviews, Ratings, and Testimonials

Though every tip mentioned in this article is a step in the right direction, the one that seals the deal is checking a provider’s reviews, ratings, and testimonials on online review platforms and the provider’s website. Pay close attention to the reviews from professionals in the same practice as you since these will give you the best idea of what to expect from the course provider.

Where necessary, you can always ask a provider to give you a reviewer’s contact information just in case you want to confirm the validity of a testimonial or review.

Choose Your Provider Carefully

You may not think that choosing your continuing education provider carefully matters, but their input to your career can play a major role in helping you succeed. So, take your time to make sure you’re engaging with a reputable provider who is genuinely interested in seeing you succeed.

Take your time to make sure you're engaging with a reputable provider who is genuinely interested in seeing you succeed and can facilitate your cosmetology licence renewal effectively.