How to Choose the Best Scooty Insurance Policy?

One of the crucial things to focus on after buying a new scooty is getting it insured. If you purchase scooty insurance for the first time, it is an overwhelming experience. Well, there are three major types of scooty insurance that you can add to your basic plan. In this article, we will guide you through the procedure of choosing the best scooty insurance policy according to your insurance requirements and budget.

Factors to Focus on While Selecting the Best Scooty Insurance Policy

Are you looking for the procedure to choose the best scooty insurance policy in India? Well, considering multiple factors is crucial to select the best scooty insurance plan according to your requirements. Here are a few factors you must consider when looking for the best scooty insurance policy:

1. Premium Amount

One of the crucial factors to focus on when buying the best scooty insurance is the premium amount. The insurance company determines your scooty’s model, manufacturing year, geographical location, age and riding experience to determine the premium amount. Hence, you must go for the plan with an affordable premium rate that offers extensive coverage in case of a mishap.

2. Coverage Benefits

When you plan to buy the best scooty insurance in India, you can consider choosing the plan offering comprehensive coverage. The following are the three major types of insurance policies available in India:

● Third-Party Coverage

As per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, you must get third-party coverage to ride your scooty legally in India. It protects you from financial and legal obligations arising due to injuries, property damage of the third party, etc., involving your scooty.

● Standalone Own Damage Coverage

It offers financial coverage if your scooty is damaged due to accidents, theft, natural calamities, etc. Although it is not mandatory to buy this insurance, you can avail it to receive the financial benefits when your scooty is damaged.

● Comprehensive Coverage

When you opt for a comprehensive scooty insurance plan, you can receive the benefits of standalone damage and third-party coverages together. It offers financial coverage for yourself, your scooty and the third party involved.

3. Claim Settlement Ratio

Another crucial factor to keep in mind when choosing the best scooty insurance policy is the claim settlement ratio. It indicates the percentage of claims the insurer has settled against the claim made. If a company has a good settlement ratio, you must consider checking its scooty insurance plans. For instance, ACKO Insurance has a claim settlement ratio of 94.54% with respect to the damage caused under its insurance policy.

4. Network of Garages

When you seek the best scooty insurance plan in India, you must check the list of network garages that work in an agreement with the insurance company. Moreover, you can receive cashless claim facilities in this network of garages and prompt assistance whenever you face any issue.

5. Look for the Exclusions

Another key thing that will help you choose the best scooty insurance policy is the exclusion list. You can read the policy document before you buy the plan to understand the scenarios during which you cannot file a bike insurance claim. For instance, you cannot file a scooty insurance claim for regular wear and tear and mechanical or electrical breakdown.

6. Consider the Riders

When you plan to buy the best scooty insurance in India, you must go with the insurance company that offers you the benefit of adding riders to your basic plan. In addition, adding riders to your existing insurance policy enables you to receive extensive coverage by paying an additional nominal premium.

7. Compare Various Insurers Online

In this digital age, you can check and compare the offerings of various scooty insurance providers online. You can check the inclusion list, exclusion list, premium and other features of multiple insurers and choose the ideal one that aligns with your requirements.

How to Buy a Scooty Insurance Plan Online?

You can follow this simple step-by-step guide to buy a scooty insurance policy online with just a few clicks:

Step 1: Visit the official website of your preferred insurance company.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Two-Wheeler Insurance’ option and click the ‘Scooty Insurance’ option to enter your scooty number.

Step 3: Click the ‘Check Prices’ option to check the insurance amount.

Step 4: Choose the add-ons you want to include in your scooty insurance plan.

Step 5: Fill in the required details, such as your name, contact number and other required details.

Step 6: Pay the premium amount online to buy the scooty insurance.

Please note the steps are generic and may differ depending on the insurance company and your preferred scooty insurance plan.

Final Words

In this digital age, you can choose the best insurance policy by comparing the features and costs of multiple insurance companies. You can select the best scooty insurance plan that aligns with your requirements and has an affordable premium. Moreover, you can also use the online medium to buy the best scooty insurance policy and file a claim to receive the sum insured amount seamlessly.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



