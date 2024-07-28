How to Build Personal Resilience to Navigate a Business Disaster

By David Ross

It doesn’t take long to recall prominent business disasters. Volkswagen’s “emissions-gate” is still before the courts and there are regulatory and legal ripples associated with money laundering by both Danske and Deutsche Banks. Similarly, the UK’s Post Office and water utilities industry have a long way to go before they can see closure.

However, many business disasters take place at a more regional level, and you don’t hear about them. The list of industries involved is long: energy, mining, construction, rail, water, government agencies, agriculture … I also suspect many industries that are trying to force people back into their offices full-time are currently nurturing a disaster.

While disasters come in all shapes and sizes, there are always some things in common. If you’re tasked with navigating a way for your organisation out of the mess, you need to have clear expectations of what lies ahead of you because the alternative can be soul-destroying.

The Storm That’s Brewed

In no particular order, here is a cheat-sheet to help you learn, in a few minutes, what most leaders learn through rude awakenings after months, or indeed years, of trial and error:

Disasters never resolve themselves quickly. If your organisation is grappling with a disaster that is self-inflicted, the affected will often put their lives on hold to ensure that a “win-loss” outcome is achieved. These experiences are draining, and organisations rarely proactively look after its people. In a world grappling with frenetic, uncertain, complex change, and where there is more polarisation on the big-picture issues, I believe business disasters will occur more frequently. That not only leaves organisations at risk of being brittle, but leaders and managers as well.

Hence, leaders being resilient in the face of disasters is vital. And, it is never easy, no matter how experienced a leader or manager you are.

Of course, resilience is about bouncing back and managing your energy levels when you are subjected to pressure and pointed anger; but while navigating a disaster, it’s about much more.

It is about being able to make good decisions in the moment rather than in hindsight. It is about treating employees and others who have a stake in the disaster with dignity. It is about seeking to accept the present for what it is, and positively turning a disaster into an opportunity. And most confronting of all, it is about being able to bounce back when you must fundamentally re-evaluate your beliefs in the face of the disaster.

Your Opportunity in the Face of the Storm

Even when navigating a disaster, it is important to know there are plenty of ways that you can be better for yourself, your teams, organisation, and those that you love.

Step outside the heat of the moment

It is easy to be consumed by the disaster and feel that the only way to overcome it, is to work harder and longer hours. Instead, while it may feel counterintuitive in the moment, there is huge value in doing things you enjoy: walking, jogging, swimming, gardening. Whatever activity it is, this pause will allow you to get away from the white noise and give you space to think more clearly.

Step outside the issue

Don’t isolate yourself and keep talking. Brainstorm with your teams where things are at, what else needs to be done and what is being missed.

Share what you are going through with people you trust, particularly people who are not immersed in the disaster with you.

Step outside your organisation’s modus operandi

Many organisations grappling with disasters exhibit a siege mentality. Their leaders and managers become insular and defensive in the face of pressure.

It may, initially, feel scary but there is great value in transcending the us and them mindset and instead, reaching out to those affected. Don’t be rigid. By truly listening to these people and understanding where they are coming from, it can help you to realise that things may not be as bad as you had assumed.

Step outside your story

Leaders and managers are often wired to a much larger societal story about the need to control what surrounds them. Particularly during a disaster, there is an unspoken belief that by trying to control the process, the narrative and what the affected will accept, the outcomes can also be controlled for the organisation. Yet, for organisations, leaders, and managers, it is this desire to control that has either created and/or exacerbated the disaster.

Therefore, self-reflection is important: ‘Why do I think, behave, feel like this?’ ‘What skills do I require to prevent future disasters?’ Gaining access to a coach or mentor can also be motivating and ensures you take a proactive rather than reactive approach.

Importantly, as you learn from mistakes, lean into them and be kind to yourself. These situations are never easy. And ask yourself, how I can not only survive but thrive during this business disaster?

About the Author

David Ross is an international VUCA strategist and organisational peacemaker, helping leaders, organisations and communities successfully deal with their most complex – and often, controversial – issues. David is also founder of Phoenix Strategic Management and author of Confronting the Storm: Regenerating Leadership and Hope in the Age of Uncertainty