Pokémon Go’s unique integration of real and virtual worlds has made it a global phenomenon, delivering an engaging and interactive experience for players worldwide. For its augmented reality experience, Pokémon Go mostly relies on the precise GPS data. But persistently, gamers run into “Location Error 12”, a major and common issue that blocks the game from redeeming the required location data.This error being annoying and disturbing interferes with gameplay and restricts engagement with the game’s surroundings.

But no need to worry now ! Interested to know how you can avoid Pokemon Go Location error 12? One of the best solutions is using iToolab AnyGo to Avoid Pokemon go location error 12.

What Are The Causes of Pokemon Go Location Error 12?

Pokemon Go location error 12 is a most disturbing problem and arises when the game is not able to pinpoint your exact device location. Because of this error, players are not able to interact with their environment in the game.Various things can cause Location Error 12 are listed below:

Weak and Unreliable GPS Signal

One of the major issues of location error 12 is weak GPS signal. This error typically occurs when the device is utilized in indoor environments, near high-rise structures or in locations with weak satellite signal coverage. It is important to note that these signals can reduce the accuracy of a device’s location.

Disturbances Caused By Mock Location App

Pokemon Go has measures in place to identify and prevent spoofing, which includes blocking gameplay on devices with falsified location settings or apps. This may trigger Location Error 12.

Incorrect Location Settings

If your location settings are inaccurate or incorrectly adjusted then it might be possible your game wouldn’t be able to get an exact location.

Glitches in Software and Firmware

Software glitches, often caused by running an outdated version of Pokemon Go, can lead to Location Error 12.

Internet Connectivity Issues

Location error may occur due to disrupted communication between your device and the game’s server, often resulting from connectivity problems or a sluggish internet connection.

Best Reliable Ways to Avoid Pokemon Go Error 12

iWhereGo POGO Genius is actually one best way to avoid this location error 12. To use iToolab AnyGo -iOS Location Spoofer, simply download the cracked game package from iWhereGo POGO Genius on the office website. It lets you fix Pokémon Go Error 12 without jailbreaking your device and gives you the ability to adjust your speed. With these features, you can easily and reliably spoof your location for a smoother gaming experience.

Step 1: Download and Install iWhereGo POGO Genius

Download and install iWhereGo POGO genius from its official website.

Once the downloading is completed, open the application and enter your Apple ID and password.

Complete the two-factor authentication.

After that, activate Developer mode on your iPhone.

With these steps done, error12 has been successfully resolved and iWhereGo POGO Genius is ready to work seamlessly with AnyGo.

Step 2 : Install iToolab AnyGo

The first step is to download it from the official website. You can easily work with this application via your phone. Also ensure that it is connected with a strong and reliable internet.

Step 3: Enter your Desired Location

By following on-screen instructions, you have to open the AnyGo application and enter your desired location address, longitude and latitude coordinates of your desired location.This feature assists you to enter any desired location.

Step 4: Location Confirmation

In the search bar, you have to type coordinates and direct the map to the specific region. By comparing the map to the required location and clicking on Go, the GPS moves to a new location.

Step 5: teleport Your Location

Within a few minutes, your location will be teleported at the address you have given. Now play Pokemon Go in its new location without encountering location error 12.

How Does iToolab AnyGo Help to Avoid Error 12?

iToolab AnyGo is a specific software tool which helps its users to change their GPS Location without jailbreaking. This capability overcomes Location Error 12, making it a valuable tool for all Pokemon Go players. With the help of this tool you can avoid Location error 12,as it virtually transfers your device to a different location, and stimulates your movement along a designated path. Useful features of this tool are listed below:

Virtually Transfer to Different Location: Anywhere in the world to avoid Pokemon Go Location Error 12, it allows you to change your GPS device’s location instantly.

iToolab AnyGo allows you to stimulate movement along a designated route. In order to stimulate your natural movement , you can set a start and end point and the software then moderately relocates your device's location along its specific path.

During driving, walking and cycling, you are allowed to adjust your speed at which your virtual location changes. It helps you to avoid location detection by the anti-cheat system of Pokemon Go which can trigger location error 12 if it detects some unnatural movement.

Want to manage multiple Pokemon Go accounts or devices without facing location error12? You can use AnyGo, it helps you to control the GPS location on all connected devices immediately.

Additional Useful Tips to Avoid Location Error 12

No doubt, iToolab AnyGo offers so many beneficial and reliable ways to avoid Pokemon Go Location Error 12. But there are some additional and useful tips you can keep in mind while playing the game to avoid Location Error 12.

Reliable VPN: If you want to use location spoofing tools, make sure you are using a reliable VPN to mask your IP address. It will help you to prevent Pokemon Go from the detection of your fake location.

To avoid Location Error 12, don't try to switch your locations too quickly or frequently as it may cause Pokemon Go anti-cheat system detection and it can lead to location error 12.

Always try to turn on high accuracy mode in the location settings to mingle GPS, mobile networks and Wi-Fi for accurate location data.

Once in a while, try to clear Pokemon cache to remove all corrupted files as these corrupted files can affect your GPS accuracy.

Once in a while, try to clear Pokemon cache to remove all corrupted files as these corrupted files can affect your GPS accuracy. Restart Device: If you come across location error, restart your device to refresh your network setting and GPS signals

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pokemon Go Location Error 12 is considered a technical error and has potential to interrupt gameplay. By carrying out the aforementioned actions, you can easily avoid from Pokemon Go Location Error 12. As iToolab AnyGo iPhone Location changer has proven to be an efficient tool to avoid this Error.Whether you are a regular player or an experienced trainer, the above mentioned solutions and tips are specifically designed to be adaptable so that your Pokemon Go experience remains uninterrupted and smooth.

FAQs

1. What should I do if my device settings are causing Location Error 12?

Check your device location setting, incorrect location settings can trigger Pokemon Go to fail in getting precise location data and can lead towards location error 12. Make sure Pokemon Go has permission to access your accurate location data and most importantly check that you have set high accuracy mode.

2. Can using mock Location apps trigger Location Error 12?

Of course, using mock location apps and spoofing apps can trigger Pokemon Go to check or detect false GPS and can cause Location error 12 as a part of Pokemon Go’s Anti-Cheating System. To avoid this , first disable “Allow Mock Location” and then use trusted tool “iToolab AnyGo” as for this there are very less chances to be detected.

3. What should I do if I keep encountering Location Error 12?

First restart your device, refresh your network settings, clear cache. Then recalibrate your GPS, try to use tools like iToolab AnyGo to manage your location effectively.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



