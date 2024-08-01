The video game industry has made great leaps and strides as it evolved throughout the years. The change that technology brought to the industry revolutionized how it is experienced and enjoyed. Multiple platforms for this particular medium has made it accessible for a wider audience, usually some who had little interest about gaming itself.

Mobile video games apps had a significant contribution to this popularity, especially ushering the medium into the mainstream. While the video game industry has done so with titles such as Super Mario, Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and even Tomb Raider, the mobile gaming industry holds the door open with the popularity of fun and casual titles in the likes of Fortnite and Clash of Clans. It seems that the symbiosis will foster until into the future, since the reasons below seem to have helped each of the platforms grow and expand.

Gaming accessibility

Gone are the days where mobile smart devices were thought to be too small to hold hardware as powerful as the PlayStation Portable. In turn, video games in mobile smart devices are more sophisticated than classic games of Tetris or Snake. While they are quite fun games on their own, there really is something to be said when sophisticated games beyond the casual gaming audience, such as League of Legends: Wild Rift, for example, can be played anywhere at any time.

Cross-platform expansion

Perhaps one of the biggest boons that mobile gaming has gifted to most console and PC video games is cross-platforming. Note that the word ‘some’ is mentioned, since most mobile smartphones cannot exactly hold the power of a PlayStation 5 or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. It might not even have the ingenuity of a Nintendo Switch.

But for everything else, most mobile smartphones are powerful enough to run some of the most technically demanding video games in the market today, a feat that hadn’t been thought possible just a few years ago. If a mobile video game does apply it, this means that progress and achievements in the said app will be transferred to a console or a PC that can run the program. So getting far in Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 5 doesn’t mean that a player has to start over when on their mobile device. They can continue exactly where they left off wherever they might be!

Complex and compact hardware systems

Mobile gaming evolves continuously throughout the years and one of its most recent developments can truly revolutionize the gaming industry. Ever since Apple introduced games such as Death Stranding, Resident Evil 4, and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage to the latest iPhone, the portal to mobile gaming seamlessly integrating console games to its hardware at portable capacity might make it a strong alternative to playing in dedicated gaming systems. Hopefully, this practice is also diversified to other systems like Android smartphones!

There are many other ways mobile gaming has shaped the video game industry as a whole. While the competition is heating up between the two sectors, it also means opening more options for gamers to find excitement with their games anywhere, any time!

