Custom boxes are the new industry standard, as they offer perks and benefits that traditional brown packaging can’t. These include enhanced item safety, tailored designs, cheap yet effective marketing potential, and more. With almost every brand using these boxes, it has become difficult for small businesses to make their products stand out.

This is where custom display boxes come in. They offer the same benefits but have their own. We are talking about enhanced visibility, as display packaging takes your goods from retail shelves and brings them straight to the front counter. These boxes have a profound effect on sales, and this article will detail how custom display packaging impacts sales.

Influence of Custom Display Boxes on Sales

Every brand’s ultimate goal is to increase its sales volume, after all, they are in the business of making money. To that effect, firms go to great lengths to boost their sales. They pour in time and money to market their goods, rum special promotions, and more. However, the usual methods to promote their label and goods are costly. Small businesses can’t generally afford them and have to work within their limited resources. Custom display boxes can help them increase sales at a low cost.

Portability & Strategic Placement

As stated, display boxes have an inherent advantage over other packaging, that being that they take the goods from retail shelves and bring them to the forefront of retail markets. This is due to their portability, which opens up avenues for strategic placements that can boost sales.

These boxes are made as per the exact size and shape of the products to be displayed, which makes them easy to move. Their portability allows retailers to easily move them if they think their current position is not suitable for their visibility, they can move the box to a place that they think will not only increase their visibility of the goods but also boost sales.

In terms of strategic placement, we often see these boxes placed near cash counters, and this is the place where they are likely to impact sales. You see, the cash counter is a place where buyers stand in line to check out. At this stage of their shopping journey, they are willing to spend a bit more. With the right design, the display packaging will draw their attention and entice them into making an impulse purchase. This is how the placement of display boxes boosts sales.

Enhanced Brand Recognition

Bespoke packaging can be made in any shape or size to perfectly fit the goods. On top of that, their outer print can be changed in any way a brand likes. They can print any color shade, text, or design on the packaging. These custom printed boxes open up avenues for businesses to enhance their brand recognition, which leads to an increase in sales.

These boxes allow firms to print their logos and other design elements, so the buyer recognizes the brand. To make it more prominent, they can use a spot UV finish, so it pops and draws buyer attention even in a crowded market space. When a customer sees these branding elements again and again, it fosters a sense of familiarity and builds trust. What does it do? This results in the buyer choosing your product over the competitor’s.

Sustainability

As the global warming rages on, the debate around climate change has intensified. It has also resulted in a shift in buyers’ habits, as they prefer to buy goods made with recycled materials that have minimal carbon footprint, or from brands that have made green initiatives a part of their values. Custom display packaging can help them maintain a green brand image and attract the eco-conscious folks to their goods. They can boost sales, and here is how.

These boxes are made with quality materials like Kraft paper or cardboard stock. These are derived from recycled paper and have a small carbon footprint, which means that they don’t harm the planet. Using the tailored nature of the display packaging, brands can proudly display their devotion to green initiatives by printing it on the box. This will let the buyer know that the business cares about the environment and is playing its part in leaving a better planet for future generations. This enhances the overall brand image, which leads to an increase in sales.

Visual Appeal

Visual appeal is all about how the display packaging looks and feels. As we discussed, these boxes can be printed with any color, finish, text, or visual. This allows firms to create designs that act as the initial spark that catches the eye and makes buyers pause in the store.

The display box already has the advantage that it sits at the front counter of the retail space. The visual appeal will act as a cherry on top, as it will guarantee that the buyers see your products on display. Brands can use color to their advantage, like bright and bold shades that instantly grab attention or soft pastels that create a sense of calm. It all depends on what you are trying to communicate, but one thing is for sure, that your sales will increase.

Good visual appeal doesn’t just attract attention, it tells a story. It communicates what the product is about in an instant. A well-designed package can make all the difference, influencing choices and driving impulse buys. It’s that combination of aesthetics and emotion that truly captivates consumers.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that display packaging greatly helps brands boost their sales with its unique visual appeal, strategic placement, enhanced brand recognition, and more. This is why custom boxes are the current standard in the packaging industry.