Michaela Merk has made history as the first French individual to receive the prestigious Global Speaking Fellowship, awarded by the Global Speakers Federation to only 44 people worldwide. She was recognized at the 2024 Global Speakers Summit in Bali, where she was one of just four speakers to receive the honor this year.

Merk, a professor at Audencia and a global expert in Relationship Intelligence and luxury management, has inspired audiences in English, French, and German across more than 30 countries. The Global Speaking Fellow title celebrates her exceptional skill in public speaking and her ability to deliver hundreds of paid engagements across multiple continents.

This achievement marks another milestone for Merk, who was previously named a Certified Speaking Professional. She hopes her recognition will inspire more women to pursue leadership in public speaking, a traditionally male-dominated field.

Related Readings: